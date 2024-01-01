Profile

Igor Arkhipov

Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) & Coach

Bio

Igor is a business analyst and team manager with over 15 years in the industry. In his experience, he has been a practice manager for BPM in a cybersecurity organisation, a head of business analysis in a consulting firm, and a manager for an agile delivery practice in fintech. Igor is a founder of Analyst’s Corner, an IIBA Endorsed education provider that focuses on helping business analysts drive their professional development. He is a Certified Business Analyst Professional (CBAP(r)), a frequent speaker at industry events, a guest lecturer at the University of Melbourne, and a book author.

Courses - English

Advanced Business Analysis: Elicitation & Analysis

Advanced Requirements Management & Solution Evaluation

Automation for Business

Business Analysis Mastery: Planning, Skills, and Perspective

Business Analysis: Key Definitions & Strategy Analysis

Business Process Modelling

Certification of Capability in Business Analysis

Entry Certificate in Business Analysis Exam Prep

Fundamentals of Business Analysis

Stakeholder Management

