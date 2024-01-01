Igor is a business analyst and team manager with over 15 years in the industry. In his experience, he has been a practice manager for BPM in a cybersecurity organisation, a head of business analysis in a consulting firm, and a manager for an agile delivery practice in fintech. Igor is a founder of Analyst’s Corner, an IIBA Endorsed education provider that focuses on helping business analysts drive their professional development. He is a Certified Business Analyst Professional (CBAP(r)), a frequent speaker at industry events, a guest lecturer at the University of Melbourne, and a book author.