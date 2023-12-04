Starweaver
Advanced Business Analysis: Elicitation & Analysis
Advanced Business Analysis: Elicitation & Analysis

Igor Arkhipov

What you'll learn

  • Acquire expertise in advanced elicitation techniques, including interviews and focus groups.

  • Master complex methods like user stories, use cases, and financial analysis.

  • Enhance communication skills vital for collaboration with stakeholders and teams.

  • Develop the ability to recommend optimal solutions based on rigorous analysis.

Skills you'll gain

This course is part of the Certified Business Analysis Professional™ (CBAP®) Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

This module covers the essential aspects of eliciting requirements and collaborating with stakeholders. It includes techniques like interviews, focus groups, and collaborative games to gather requirements effectively.

In this module, you will delve into the process of analyzing requirements and defining design solutions. Various techniques, such as user stories, use cases, and modeling, will be explored to specify requirements and develop design options.

Igor Arkhipov
Starweaver
Starweaver

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

