This advanced business analysis course is tailored for experienced professionals looking to deepen their skills in elicitation and requirements analysis. Learners will delve into the intricacies of gathering, documenting, and analyzing requirements, along with mastering advanced techniques such as interviews, use cases, process modeling, and financial analysis. Practical case studies and real-world scenarios will provide hands-on experience, ensuring participants are well-prepared to tackle complex business challenges. By the end of the course, learners will possess a comprehensive skill set in requirements elicitation and analysis, positioning them as invaluable assets in driving successful projects and solutions.
Advanced Business Analysis: Elicitation & Analysis
This course is part of Certified Business Analysis Professional™ (CBAP®) Specialization
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Acquire expertise in advanced elicitation techniques, including interviews and focus groups.
Master complex methods like user stories, use cases, and financial analysis.
Enhance communication skills vital for collaboration with stakeholders and teams.
Develop the ability to recommend optimal solutions based on rigorous analysis.
Skills you'll gain
December 2023
5 quizzes, 3 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
This module covers the essential aspects of eliciting requirements and collaborating with stakeholders. It includes techniques like interviews, focus groups, and collaborative games to gather requirements effectively.
In this module, you will delve into the process of analyzing requirements and defining design solutions. Various techniques, such as user stories, use cases, and modeling, will be explored to specify requirements and develop design options.
