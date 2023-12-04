This advanced course, "Advanced Business Analysis Mastery," offers a deep dive into the intricacies of business analysis. Participants will gain expertise in planning, stakeholder engagement, governance, and information management. The course also emphasizes the importance of soft skills for business analysts, such as adaptability and effective communication. Learners will explore a range of perspectives relevant to business analysis, including Agile, Business Intelligence, IT, Business Architecture, and Business Process Management. By the course's conclusion, participants will have a comprehensive understanding of advanced business analysis concepts, the skills required to excel in this field, and the ability to approach complex business challenges with confidence and competence.
Business Analysis Mastery: Planning, Skills, and Perspective
This course is part of Certified Business Analysis Professional™ (CBAP®) Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
How to develop a comprehensive business analysis plan, including stakeholder engagement and governance strategies.
The importance of soft skills such as adaptability and behavioral characteristics in business analysis, with real-world applications.
Techniques for identifying performance improvements and effectively managing information to enhance business analysis outcomes.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
1 quiz, 4 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This module covers the critical aspects of planning and monitoring in business analysis. It includes techniques for developing a business analysis approach, engaging stakeholders, governance, information management, and identifying performance improvements.
What's included
17 videos3 readings1 quiz1 assignment
In this module, you will explore the essential soft and hard skills required for a successful Business Analyst. It covers behavioral characteristics, human skills, and the evolving role of a Business Analyst in today's landscape.
What's included
7 videos2 readings1 assignment
This module introduces various perspectives that a Business Analyst may encounter in their role, including the Agile perspective, Business Intelligence perspective, IT perspective, Business Architecture perspective, and Business Process Management perspective.
What's included
18 videos1 reading1 assignment
What's included
1 reading1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Business Essentials? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.