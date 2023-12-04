Starweaver
Business Analysis Mastery: Planning, Skills, and Perspective
Starweaver

Business Analysis Mastery: Planning, Skills, and Perspective

This course is part of Certified Business Analysis Professional™ (CBAP®) Specialization

Taught in English

Igor Arkhipov

Instructor: Igor Arkhipov

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

5 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to develop a comprehensive business analysis plan, including stakeholder engagement and governance strategies.

  • The importance of soft skills such as adaptability and behavioral characteristics in business analysis, with real-world applications.

  • Techniques for identifying performance improvements and effectively managing information to enhance business analysis outcomes.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

1 quiz, 4 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

5 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Certified Business Analysis Professional™ (CBAP®) Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This module covers the critical aspects of planning and monitoring in business analysis. It includes techniques for developing a business analysis approach, engaging stakeholders, governance, information management, and identifying performance improvements.

What's included

17 videos3 readings1 quiz1 assignment

In this module, you will explore the essential soft and hard skills required for a successful Business Analyst. It covers behavioral characteristics, human skills, and the evolving role of a Business Analyst in today's landscape.

What's included

7 videos2 readings1 assignment

This module introduces various perspectives that a Business Analyst may encounter in their role, including the Agile perspective, Business Intelligence perspective, IT perspective, Business Architecture perspective, and Business Process Management perspective.

What's included

18 videos1 reading1 assignment

What's included

1 reading1 assignment

Instructor

Igor Arkhipov
Starweaver
10 Courses14,998 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions