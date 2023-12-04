This Specialization, 'Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) Specialization' is designed to empower learners with a profound understanding of advanced business analysis concepts and skills. Participants will acquire expertise in requirements lifecycle management, solution evaluation, stakeholder engagement, and the application of various business analysis perspectives. In the Specialization, we will follow the structure of the Guide to the Business Analysis Body of Knowledge® (BABOK® Guide) and will discuss it in detail and augment it with real-life examples from different industries, mock applications, and walk-throughs. This specialization will help you build a holistic understanding of business analysis knowledge areas, learn all the techniques from the BABOK Guide, and form an opinion on what good business analysis looks like.
Applied Learning Project
Learners in this Specialization will engage in a series of real-world project examples that mirror complex business scenarios. These scenarios will help the learners see how the concepts outlined in the BABOK Guide can be applied in the real world, including requirements management, solution evaluation, stakeholder engagement, strategic analysis, and business analysis planning and monitoring.