Certified Business Analysis Professional™ (CBAP®) Specialization
Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP). IIBA-endorsed exam preparation course. 35 IIBA PDUs.

Taught in English

Igor Arkhipov

Instructor: Igor Arkhipov

2,284 already enrolled

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.9

(48 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Overview and examples of all 50 business analysis techniques from the BABOK® Guide

  • Gain a deep understanding of all the knowledge areas, perspectives, and techniques from the BABOK Guide

  • Case studies of examples and practical applications of selected techniques to be prepared to answer exam questions

  • Gain 35 IIBA development units for certification or re-certification purposes

Skills you'll gain

Business Analysis: Key Definitions & Strategy Analysis

Course 16 hours4.8 (33 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Gain a solid grasp of essential business analysis concepts, boosting your foundational knowledge.

  • Master practical skills, like concept modeling and requirements analysis, for improved problem-solving.

  • Develop the ability to assess current states, define future goals, and provide strategic recommendations.

  • Learn to identify, assess, and mitigate risks, enhancing decision-making in business projects.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Modeling
Category: Risk
Category: strategy
Category: analysis
Category: Change

Advanced Business Analysis: Elicitation & Analysis

Course 27 hours4.9 (16 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Acquire expertise in advanced elicitation techniques, including interviews and focus groups.

  • Master complex methods like user stories, use cases, and financial analysis.

  • Enhance communication skills vital for collaboration with stakeholders and teams.

  • Develop the ability to recommend optimal solutions based on rigorous analysis.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Decision-Making
Category: Communication
Category: analysis
Category: Collaboration
Category: Elicitation

Advanced Requirements Management & Solution Evaluation

Course 34 hours4.9 (12 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Learners will acquire expertise in requirements lifecycle management, from tracing and prioritization to approval and change assessment.

  • They will master solution evaluation techniques, enabling them to measure performance, analyze data, and recommend actions for increased value.

  • Learners will enhance their traceability skills, ensuring clear links between requirements and project outcomes.

  • They will develop strategic prioritization proficiency, facilitating effective project planning and resource allocation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Evaluation
Category: Traceability
Category: analysis
Category: Prioritization
Category: Root Cause

Business Analysis Mastery: Planning, Skills, and Perspective

Course 45 hours

What you'll learn

  • How to develop a comprehensive business analysis plan, including stakeholder engagement and governance strategies.

  • The importance of soft skills such as adaptability and behavioral characteristics in business analysis, with real-world applications.

  • Techniques for identifying performance improvements and effectively managing information to enhance business analysis outcomes.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Observation
Category: Adaptability
Category: governance
Category: Planning
Category: engagement

Instructor

Igor Arkhipov
Starweaver
10 Courses15,336 learners

Starweaver

