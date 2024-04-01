Starweaver
Fundamentals of Business Analysis
Starweaver

Fundamentals of Business Analysis

Taught in English

6,600 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Igor Arkhipov

Instructor: Igor Arkhipov

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.6

(42 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Define and prioritize business analysis tasks within a project scope.

  • Develop comprehensive plans for conducting business analysis activities.

  • Identify key stakeholders and establish effective collaboration strategies with them.

  • Collect and document various types of requirements to support project objectives.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

6 quizzes, 1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

Learn the fundamental skills for becoming a Business Analyst, including understanding the role of business analysis in the organization, what makes a good business analyst, and gaining a collection of foundational skills used by all the business analysts regardless of industry or level of seniority such as: applying analysis to determine the business needs, identifying the stakeholders, gathering and documenting different types of requirements, ensuring the solutions deliver the expected value.

What's included

24 videos4 readings6 quizzes1 assignment

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.9 (15 ratings)
Igor Arkhipov
Starweaver
10 Courses14,998 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 42

4.6

42 reviews

  • 5 stars

    66.66%

  • 4 stars

    23.80%

  • 3 stars

    9.52%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

AP
5

Reviewed on Mar 31, 2024

IB
5

Reviewed on Mar 2, 2024

AP
5

Reviewed on Mar 16, 2024

View more reviews

New to Business Strategy? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions