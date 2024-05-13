Microsoft
Business Analysis Fundamentals
Microsoft

Business Analysis Fundamentals

This course is part of Microsoft Business Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Microsoft

Instructor: Microsoft

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

16 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain an understanding of basic concepts and principles of business analysis.

  • Learn to explain the role of a business analyst within an organization.

  • Identify and analyze business problems and stakeholders in a project.

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you’ll explore the essential ideas and rules behind business analysis, including the core concepts and practical methods used in this field. You’ll discover the important responsibilities and tasks associated with this role, and see how it plays a key part in making important decisions and keeping everyone on the same page.

What's included

8 videos7 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will develop the skills to recognize and understand business problems. You'll learn ways to carefully look at and analyze problems so that you can suggest good solutions and contribute to making smart decisions.

What's included

17 videos4 readings8 assignments

As you work your way through this module, you’ll focus on the people involved in a business project and learn how to identify their interests, expectations, and how much they can influence the project.

What's included

8 videos6 readings10 assignments

In this module, you’ll put your skills into practice. You’ll reflect on the key learning points that you reviewed during the course and complete the final assessment and hands-on activity.

What's included

2 videos3 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt1 plugin

