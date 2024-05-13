Business Analysis Fundamentals

If you're interested in a career in business analysis but don't know where to start, you've arrived at the right place!
This course has been designed for individuals seeking entry-level positions in Business Analysis. Whether you're a recent graduate, a career changer, or someone looking to kickstart your career in the tech industry, it will provide you with the foundational knowledge and practical skills needed to excel in the field of Business Analysis. This course is part of a series that offers a good starting point for a career in business analysis. It will help you gain knowledge and skills related to essential business analysis concepts, principles, practical methods, and the responsibilities associated with business analysis. This course also gets you one step closer to the Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals Certificate, which requires no degree or prior experience. After completing this course, you’ll be able to: • Describe basic concepts and principles of business analysis • Explain the role of a business analyst within an organization • Identify and analyze a business problem • Identify and analyze stakeholders in a business project