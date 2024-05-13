Learners who complete this program will receive a 50% discount voucher to take the PL-900 Certification Exam.
Business analysis is a field that is becoming increasingly important in many different industries. As organizations become more data-driven, the need for skilled analysts who can help them make sense of this data is growing. Jobs related to Business Analysis are projected to increase by 14% from 2018 to 2028. That is 9% higher than the average growth rate for all occupations.1
The role of a business analyst is crucial in guiding organizations through data-driven decision-making. They analyze, interpret, and document business processes and data, providing insights to shape strategic decisions.
This Microsoft Professional Certificate prepares you for an entry-level role in this dynamic field, offering a unique blend of technical and strategic skills vital in today's market. As industry leaders in technology and business solutions, Microsoft offers unparalleled training in business analysis.
The curriculum combines videos, assessments, and hands-on activities, offering a practical understanding of these concepts in a business context.
When you graduate, you’ll have tangible examples to talk about in job interviews and you’ll also be prepared to take the Microsoft PL-900 Certification Exam.
Applied Learning Project
This program has been uniquely mapped to key job skills required in business analyst roles. In each course, you’ll be able to consolidate what you have learned by completing a hands-on project that simulates real-world business analysis scenarios. You’ll also complete a final capstone project where you’ll work through the process of solving a fictional business problem as a business analyst. The project will include practicing on:
• A real-world scenario focused on investigation, stakeholder management, business process improvement, forming a business case, requirements engineering, project delivery and monitoring, and solution validation.
To round off your learning, you’ll take a mock exam that has been set up in a similar style to the industry-recognized Microsoft Exam PL-900: Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals.