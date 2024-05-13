Microsoft
Microsoft Business Analyst Professional Certificate
Microsoft

Microsoft Business Analyst Professional Certificate

Launch your career as a business analyst. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career in business analysis in as little as 3 months. No prior experience required to get started.

Taught in English

Microsoft

Instructor: Microsoft

Professional Certificate - 6 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify, analyze, and document business problems and opportunities using various requirements-gathering techniques.

  • Model business processes and data using industry-standard techniques and communicate these models effectively to stakeholders.

  • Use Microsoft Excel for data preparation, analysis, and visualization.

  • Demonstrate your new skills with a capstone project using real-world scenarios.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

May 2024

Prepare for a career in Business

  • Receive professional-level training from Microsoft
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Microsoft
Earn a career certificate

Business Analysis Fundamentals

Course 116 hours

What you'll learn

  • Gain an understanding of basic concepts and principles of business analysis.

  • Learn to explain the role of a business analyst within an organization.

  • Identify and analyze business problems and stakeholders in a project.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Risk Management
Category: Quality Management
Category: Agile
Category: Project Planning
Category: SCRUM

Data for Business Analysts Using Microsoft Excel

Course 223 hours

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into the steps involved in preparing data for analysis using Excel functions.

  • Learn to use formulas and functions in Excel for data analysis purposes.

  • Understand how Excel is applied in business scenarios for data analysis and apply these skills to real-world tasks.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Microsoft Excel
Category: Preparing Data
Category: Pivot Tables
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Preparing Data
Category: Formulas and Functions

Data and Business Process Modeling with Microsoft Vision

Course 30 minutes

What you'll learn

  • Learn to identify and navigate the user interface of Microsoft Visio.

  • Gain insight into how to use Microsoft Visio for creating diagrams effectively.

  • Comprehend business process and data modeling roles in analysis, applying concepts via Microsoft Visio models.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Data Visualization
Category: Business Process
Category: Power BI
Category: Chatbot

Requirements Gathering in Business Analysis

Course 40 minutes

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into formulating a business case through gap analysis, capability assessment, and impact analysis.

  • Learn to utilize various techniques for gathering requirements from stakeholders effectively.

  • Develop the skills to create clear and concise requirements documentation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Stakeholder Communication
Category: Business Analysis Concepts
Category: Quantitative and Qualitative Analysis Methods
Category: Problem Identification and Analysis

Power Platform in Business Analysis

Course 55 hours

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into the business value of Power Platform.

  • Identify and describe the core components of Power Platform.

  • Demonstrate the capabilities and business value of Power BI, Power Apps, and Power Virtual Agents.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Process Modeling
Category: Data Modeling
Category: Microsoft Visio
Category: Business Analysis

Project Delivery in Business Analysis and Capstone Project

Course 60 minutes

What you'll learn

  • Learn to create a basic project plan to lay the groundwork for successful project execution.

  • Gain insight into risk management by identifying, analyzing, and monitoring risks using a RAID log.

  • Understand different SDLC models such as Waterfall, V-model, and Agile, and explain the SCRUM framework within the context of Agile methodology.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Formulate Business Case
Category: Impact Analysis
Category: Gap Analysis
Category: Capability Assessment
Category: Stakeholder Information Gathering

Instructor

Microsoft
Microsoft
73 Courses674,901 learners

Offered by

Microsoft

