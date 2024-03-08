Starweaver
Advanced Requirements Management & Solution Evaluation
Starweaver

Advanced Requirements Management & Solution Evaluation

This course is part of Certified Business Analysis Professional™ (CBAP®) Specialization

Taught in English

Igor Arkhipov

Instructor: Igor Arkhipov

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(12 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learners will acquire expertise in requirements lifecycle management, from tracing and prioritization to approval and change assessment.

  • They will master solution evaluation techniques, enabling them to measure performance, analyze data, and recommend actions for increased value.

  • Learners will enhance their traceability skills, ensuring clear links between requirements and project outcomes.

  • They will develop strategic prioritization proficiency, facilitating effective project planning and resource allocation.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

2 quizzes, 3 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

This module focuses on managing requirements throughout their lifecycle, from tracing and maintaining them to prioritizing, assessing changes, and obtaining approval. Various techniques and tools are explored to ensure effective requirements management.

What's included

20 videos1 reading1 quiz1 assignment

In this module, you will learn about evaluating solutions and measuring their performance. Techniques like root cause analysis, data mining, and lessons learned are employed to analyze solution limitations and recommend actions for increasing solution value.

What's included

16 videos1 reading1 quiz1 assignment

What's included

1 assignment

Instructor

Igor Arkhipov
Starweaver
10 Courses15,075 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

