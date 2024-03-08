"Advanced Requirements Management & Solution Evaluation" is an intensive course that equips learners with expertise in managing requirements throughout their lifecycle and evaluating solution performance. Delve into traceability, prioritization, and approval of requirements, with hands-on experience in techniques like prioritization and backlog management in tools like Jira. Module 7 focuses on solution evaluation, encompassing performance measurement, root cause analysis, and assessing limitations at both solution and enterprise levels. By the end of this course, you'll be adept at ensuring the success of business projects through effective requirements management and solution evaluation.
Advanced Requirements Management & Solution Evaluation
Certified Business Analysis Professional™ (CBAP®) Specialization
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Learners will acquire expertise in requirements lifecycle management, from tracing and prioritization to approval and change assessment.
They will master solution evaluation techniques, enabling them to measure performance, analyze data, and recommend actions for increased value.
Learners will enhance their traceability skills, ensuring clear links between requirements and project outcomes.
They will develop strategic prioritization proficiency, facilitating effective project planning and resource allocation.
There are 3 modules in this course
This module focuses on managing requirements throughout their lifecycle, from tracing and maintaining them to prioritizing, assessing changes, and obtaining approval. Various techniques and tools are explored to ensure effective requirements management.
In this module, you will learn about evaluating solutions and measuring their performance. Techniques like root cause analysis, data mining, and lessons learned are employed to analyze solution limitations and recommend actions for increasing solution value.
Reviewed on Mar 7, 2024
