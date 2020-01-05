Risk Analysis, Assessment, and Prioritization looks at how you can manage conflicts at system levels, but it can also be applied to lower level assessments. How do you manage and document conflict, along with alternatives? In analyzing alternatives, you must consider risks. In this course, we'll look into how to analyze risk, evaluate risk, document risks, and use this information for prioritization of requirements. Qualitative and Quantitative approaches will be covered.
University of Colorado System
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Risk Analysis, Assessment and Prioritization
Once requirements have been somewhat/mostly determined, we next need to go carefully through our work. This involves analyzing risk, assessing alternative plans, and prioritizing. In this module, we examine how to begin documenting conflicts and generating conflict resolution.
Dealing with Risk
Risk goes far beyond security. Most non-functional requirements are part of risk analysis. In this lesson, we discuss different types of risks, how they can be identified, and how to visualize a causal linking of failures, causes, and consequences using risk trees and cut-set trees.
Controlling Risk
In writing use cases and scenarios, we'll discover risk in the interactions. Interactions may happen out of order, to quickly or slowly, or not occur at all. In risk assessment, we assess the likelihood of risks and their severity, the likelihood of consequences, and thus, attempt to control high-priority risks.
Incorporating Risk Management into Your Process
Many approaches can be used to incorporate risk management into your software requirements engineering process. One is Defect Detection Prevention (DDP). We can also analyze alternatives qualitatively and quantitatively. We discuss Defect Detection Prevention, Value Cost Prioritization, and the Analytic Hierarchal Process in this module and how these techniques can be scaled for every day use.
Excellent course. The information was presented clearly. The quizzes captured the essential points documented and stated by the instructor.
A solid course with some very interesting readings/papers selected. A good, concise, brief overview as to the domain of risk analysis with a particular emphasis on software engineering risks.
material and explanation is very easy to understand!
Thank you, the material provided is quite simple and easy to understand. Hopefully it will be useful in the future, amen.
About the Requirements Engineering: Secure Software Specifications Specialization
This specialization is intended for software engineers, development and product managers, testers, QA analysts, product analysts, tech writers, and security engineers. Even if you have experience in the requirements realm, this course will expand your knowledge to include new viewpoints, development styles, techniques and tools.
