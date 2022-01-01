- Requirements Elicitation
Requirements Engineering: Secure Software Specifications Specialization
From Customers to Secure Software Products. This specialization helps learners to create secure software from beginning to end of development.
Assessments and peer reviews will allow you to explore challenges within software requirements elicitation, development, writing, and management. Assignments will be based on described "wanted" products. Discussion is also a key component- make use of the forums!
No prior experience required.
Requirements Gathering for Secure Software Development
In Software Requirements Elicitation for Secure Software Development, we're going to discuss the overall software requirements process as it applies in waterfall, spiral, and agile models. You'll learn about each of these processes and your goals as a software requirements analyst. This is not an easy task! Who do you talk to, when, and what kind of knowledge are you trying to obtain, in any software life cycle? How do you handle obstacles as you go?
Requirements Elicitation: Artifact and Stakeholder Analysis
In Elicitation: Artifact and Stakeholder Driven Analysis, you will learn to use both recorded and presently unrecorded knowledge in your elicitation techniques. As you get started in finding out about the new product, you must first learn about the product that was (if there was one) and then learn about the system to be. Oftentimes, you'll find yourself in an environment you know nothing about! This course will help you find ways to learn about the domain, the system that was, and the system to be. Please review: "Who this class is for to determine if you are ready to take this graduate level course".
Requirements Specifications: Goals and Conflict Analysis
In Requirements Goal Development and Language Analysis, we move from the spoken word to precise writing. A first step in this is writing goals. We will talk about goals used in requirements engineering and, from this, writing use cases from what we learn. Use cases can be in diagram and written form. Then- the villains enter- misuse cases and abuse cases are discussed in how we can deal with them in a Requirements environment. In gathering requirements, you'll have many questions remaining. Often this leads to the need of more interviews and group sessions. We'll go through how to handle group meetings, dealing with inconsistency, and handling conflict between stakeholders.
Software Requirements Prioritization: Risk Analysis
Risk Analysis, Assessment, and Prioritization looks at how you can manage conflicts at system levels, but it can also be applied to lower level assessments. How do you manage and document conflict, along with alternatives? In analyzing alternatives, you must consider risks. In this course, we'll look into how to analyze risk, evaluate risk, document risks, and use this information for prioritization of requirements. Qualitative and Quantitative approaches will be covered.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
