In this course, you'll learn how to distinguish between the different types of regression models. You will apply the Method of Least Squares to a dataset by hand and using Python. In addition, you will learn how to employ a linear regression model to identify scenarios. Let's get started!
This course is part of the Linear Algebra for Data Science Using Python Specialization
Howard University
Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 14 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 programs of study leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced one Schwarzman Scholar, three Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Regression Models
In module 1, you’ll learn how to define regression and learn about the various types of regression models and how they are used. We will cover the following learning objectives.
Using the Method of Least Squares
Let’s recap! In module 1, you learned how to define regression models and use the various types of regression models. In module 2, you’ll gain the knowledge you need to know in order to apply the method of least squares.. You’ll also learn how to apply the method of least squares using Python. We will cover the following learning objectives.
Using Linear Regression Models
Let’s recap! In module 2, you learned how to apply the method of least squares. In module 3, you will learn how to understand linear regression models. We will cover the following learning objectives.
Using Linear Regression Model
Welcome to the final module of this course! Over the past 3 modules, you have been introduced to and gained knowledge on the following topics: regression, regression models, applying the method of least squares and, understanding linear regression models. In the final module of the course, you’ll apply what you’ve learned to concrete, real-world examples. You’ll review real-world linear regression models and complete peer reviews. We will cover the following learning objectives.
About the Linear Algebra for Data Science Using Python Specialization
This Specialization is for learners interested in exploring or pursuing careers in data science or understanding some data science for their current roles. This course will build upon your previous mathematical foundations and equip you with key applied tools for using and analyzing large data sets.
