Dennis Davenport received his Ph.D. from Howard University and then joined the faculty at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. At Miami University, Davenport developed the Summer Undergraduate Mathematical Science Research Institute (SUMSRI), an undergraduate research program that targets advanced mathematical science majors from underrepresented groups and women. He collaborated with several faculty members at Miami University to start the Mathematical Enrichment Program (MEP), which is modeled after Professor Uri Treisman's calculus workshop project. In addition, he directed the Miami University program of the Ohio Science and Engineering Alliance (OSEA). OSEA is part of the NSF Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (LSAMP) program, which is designed to increase the number of members from underrepresented groups in mathematics, engineering, and the sciences. Davenport served as a Visiting Scientist at NSF from 2000 - 2002 and again from 2009 to 2011. In 2004 he served as a Visiting Professor at the United States Military Academy (USMA). In the years since, he has returned to his alma mater as a faculty member in the Department of Mathematics, and held the positions of Graduate Director and Associate Chair, while also serving as the Chair of the American Mathematical Society's (AMS) Policy Committee on Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. Since 2018 he has directed an REU program for Howard University students. It combines summer learning and research with an academic year component where the students continue working on their research projects.