Course 2 of 4 in the
Linear Algebra for Data Science Using Python Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Howard University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to finding inverses

8 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week 2

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Matrix Algebra with Python

5 videos (Total 33 min)
Week 3

2 hours to complete

Solving Systems of Linear Equations

5 videos (Total 35 min)
Week 4

4 hours to complete

Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors

Linear Algebra for Data Science Using Python

