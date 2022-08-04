About this Course

What you will learn

  • Describe the vector spaces, vector subspaces, basis, and dimension of a vector space.

  • Explain the linear transformations defined on vector spaces and eigenvalues and eigenvector of a matrix, symmetric and skew-symmetric matrices.

  • Explain diagonalizable matrices, their applications and the inner product, and the norm of vectors and matrices.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Machine Learning
  • Mathematics
  • Linear Algebra
  • Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms
Instructor

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
20 minutes to complete

Getting Started with the Course

20 minutes to complete
1 reading
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Vector Space

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Linear Transformations and Eigenvalues

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Diagonalizable Matrices and Their Applications

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

