Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Décrire les options de gestion, de gouvernance et de prétraitement des données

  • Identifier quand utiliser Vertex AutoML, BigQuery ML, et la formation personnalisée

  • Mise en place de l'hyperparamètre Vertex Vizier Tuning

  • Expliquer comment créer des prédictions par lots et en ligne, configurer la surveillance des modèles et créer des pipelines à l'aide de Vertex AI

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 minutes to complete

Module 0: Présentation

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
24 minutes to complete

Module 1: Comprendre le workflow de ML en entreprise

24 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Données d'entreprise

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Module 3: Science du machine learning et entraînement personnalisé

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Module 4: Réglages d'hyperparamètres à l'aide de Vertex Vizier

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete

Module 5: Prédiction et surveillance des modèles avec Vertex AI

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
6 hours to complete

Vertex AI Pipelines

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
21 minutes to complete

Module 7: Bonnes pratiques pour le développement du ML

21 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Module 8: Résumé du cours

2 hours to complete
4 readings
23 minutes to complete

Module 9: Résumé de la série

23 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading

