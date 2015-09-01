About this Course

Advanced Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe data management, governance, and preprocessing options

  • Identify when to use Vertex AutoML, BigQuery ML, and custom training

  • Implement Vertex Vizier Hyperparameter Tuning

  • Explain how to create batch and online predictions, setup model monitoring, and create pipelines using Vertex AI

Skills you will gain

  • Tensorflow
  • Machine Learning
  • Cloud Computing
Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Introduction

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
24 minutes to complete

Understanding the ML Enterprise Workflow

24 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Data in the Enterprise

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Science of Machine Learning and Custom Training

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Vertex Vizier Hyperparameter Tuning

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete

Prediction and Model Monitoring Using Vertex AI

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Vertex AI Pipelines

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
21 minutes to complete

Best Practices for ML Development

21 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Course Summary

2 hours to complete
4 readings
23 minutes to complete

Series Summary

23 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MACHINE LEARNING IN THE ENTERPRISE

Frequently Asked Questions

