About this Course

Course 8 of 9 in the
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Machine Learning Engineer
Intermediate Level

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify and use core technologies required to support effective MLOps.

  • Adopt the best CI/CD practices in the context of ML systems.

  • Configure and provision Google Cloud architectures for reliable and effective MLOps environments.

  • Implement reliable and repeatable training and inference workflows.

Course 8 of 9 in the
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Machine Learning Engineer
Intermediate Level

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 minutes to complete

Welcome to MLOps Fundamentals

11 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading
21 minutes to complete

Why and When do we need MLOps

21 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min)
7 hours to complete

Understanding the Main Kubernetes Components (Optional)

7 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 106 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Introduction to AI Platform Pipelines

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min)
3 hours to complete

Training, Tuning and Serving on AI Platform

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 82 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Kubeflow Pipelines on AI Platform

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 71 min)
1 hour to complete

CI/CD for Kubeflow Pipelines on AI Platform

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 13 min)
2 minutes to complete

Summary

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)

About the Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Machine Learning Engineer Professional Certificate

Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Machine Learning Engineer

