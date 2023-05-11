Duke University
MLOps | Machine Learning Operations Specialization
Duke University

MLOps | Machine Learning Operations Specialization

Become a Machine Learning Engineer. Level-up your programming skills with MLOps

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Noah Gift
Alfredo Deza

Instructors: Noah Gift

Specialization - 4 course series

3.9

(126 reviews)

Advanced level

6 months at 5 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Master Python fundamentals, MLOps principles, and data management to build and deploy ML models in production environments.

  • Utilize Amazon Sagemaker / AWS, Azure, MLflow, and Hugging Face for end-to-end ML solutions, pipeline creation, and API development.

  • Fine-tune and deploy Large Language Models (LLMs) and containerized models using the ONNX format with Hugging Face.

  • Design a full MLOps pipeline with MLflow, managing projects, models, and tracking system features.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 4 course series

Python Essentials for MLOps

Course 1
43 hours
4.3 (124 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Work with logic in Python, assigning variables and using different data structures.

  • Write, run and debug tests using Pytest to validate your work.

  • Interact with APIs and SDKs to build command-line tools and HTTP APIs to solve and automate Machine Learning problems.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Python Programming
Category: Information Engineering
Category: Machine Learning
Category: Test Automation
Category: MLOps

DevOps, DataOps, MLOps

Course 2
44 hours
3.8 (57 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Build operations pipelines using DevOps, DataOps, and MLOps

  • Explain the principles and practices of MLOps (i.e., data management, model training and development, continuous integration and delivery, etc.)

  • Build and deploy machine learning models in a production environment using MLOps tools and platforms.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Python Libraries
Category: Big Data
Category: Machine Learning
Category: Devops
Category: Rust Programming

MLOps Platforms: Amazon SageMaker and Azure ML

Course 3
30 hours
3.8 (28 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Apply exploratory data analysis (EDA) techniques to data science problems and datasets.

  • Build machine learning modeling solutions using both AWS and Azure technology.

  • Train and deploy machine learning solutions to a production environment using cloud technology.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Microsoft Azure
Category: Python Programming
Category: Machine Learning
Category: Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)
Category: MLOps

MLOps Tools: MLflow and Hugging Face

Course 4
25 hours
3.7 (23 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Create new MLflow projects to create and register models.

  • Use Hugging Face models and datasets to build your own APIs.

  • Package and deploy Hugging Face to the Cloud using automation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Modeling
Category: Information Engineering
Category: Cloud Computing
Category: hugging face
Category: Machine Learning Software

Instructors

Noah Gift
Duke University
40 Courses
94,154 learners

Offered by

Duke University

