Noah Gift is the founder of Pragmatic A.I. Labs and lectures in the Duke MIDS Graduate Data Science Program. He teaches and designs graduate machine learning, MLOps, A.I., Data Science courses and consults on Machine Learning and Cloud Architecture for students and faculty. Noah is a Python Software Foundation Fellow. He works extensively with AWS and is an AWS Machine Learning Hero. He is the author of several books, including Practical MLOps, Python for DevOps, and Pragmatic A.I. He has worked in roles ranging from CTO, General Manager, Consulting CTO, Consulting Chief Data Scientist, and Cloud Architect. This experience has been with a wide variety of companies: ABC, Caltech, Sony Imageworks, Disney Feature Animation, Weta Digital, AT&T, Turner Studios, and Linden Lab, and industries: Television, Film, Games, SaaS, Sports, Telecommunications. He has been responsible for shipping many new products at multiple companies that generated millions in revenue and had a global scale.