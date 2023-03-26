In MLOps Platforms: AWS SageMaker and Azure ML you will learn the necessary skills to build, train, and deploy machine learning solutions in a production environment using two leading cloud platforms: Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. This course is also a great resource for individuals looking to prepare for AWS or Azure machine learning certifications or who are working (or seek to work) as data scientists, software engineers, software developers, data analysts, or other roles that use machine learning.
MLOps Platforms: AWS SageMaker and Azure MLDuke University
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Intermediate experience in working with Python, Git for version control, Docker for containerization and Kubernetes for deployment and scaling.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Apply exploratory data analysis (EDA) techniques to data science problems and datasets.
Build machine learning modeling solutions using both AWS and Azure technology.
Train and deploy machine learning solutions to a production environment using cloud technology.
Skills you will gain
- MLOps
- Machine Learning
- Python Programming
- Microsoft Azure
- Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Intermediate experience in working with Python, Git for version control, Docker for containerization and Kubernetes for deployment and scaling.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
Data Engineering with AWS Technology
4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 82 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Exploratory Data Analysis with AWS Technology
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Modeling with AWS Technology
3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 30 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
MLOps with AWS Technology
2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.