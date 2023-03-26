About this Course

Advanced Level

Intermediate experience in working with Python, Git for version control, Docker for containerization and Kubernetes for deployment and scaling.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply exploratory data analysis (EDA) techniques to data science problems and datasets.

  • Build machine learning modeling solutions using both AWS and Azure technology.

  • Train and deploy machine learning solutions to a production environment using cloud technology.

Skills you will gain

  • MLOps
  • Machine Learning
  • Python Programming
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Data Engineering with AWS Technology

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 82 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Exploratory Data Analysis with AWS Technology

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Modeling with AWS Technology

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 30 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

MLOps with AWS Technology

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

