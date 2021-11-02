Welcome to the first course in the Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization! In this course, you will learn how to build foundational Cloud computing infrastructure, including websites involving serverless technology and virtual machines. You will also learn how to apply Agile software development techniques to projects which will be useful in building portfolio projects and global-scale Cloud infrastructures.
Beginner level Linux and Python skills
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started with Cloud Computing Foundations
This week, you will learn how to access the free tiers of three Cloud environments. You will then have an opportunity to review the details of the final project in this course: Building a Hugo Static Website that is Continuously Deployed using AWS Code Build and AWS S3 Static Hosting. Each week, you will learn and build upon key Cloud development skills to prepare you for this final course project.
Developing Effective Technical Communication
Getting started with a good plan is the most challenging part of building software. Before we dive into the technical aspects of Cloud development, let's spend some time discussing strategies for effective technical communication. This week, you will learn strategies for expressing thoughts effectively in a technical forum in a digitally native way, constructing effective technical discussions that enhance discussions and provide reusable documentation and explaining successful techniques for teamwork in technical projects. You will apply this by creating a project plan for the Final Course Project. This project plan includes a spreadsheet, a GitHub project and a Trello board.
Exploring Cloud Onboarding
This week, you will learn how to build continuous delivery pipelines and apply the essential practices of continuous integration in Cloud onboarding. These pipelines use both Cloud-native build servers as well as the popular 3rd party SaaS build server: GitHub Actions. Additionally you build Continuous Delivery Pipelines in multiple Cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, and GCP).
Evaluating the Cloud Service Model
This week, you will learn about the different types of Cloud service models. These models include: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Serverless. You will apply this knowledge by building multiple types of websites: Static, serverless, virtualized and PaaS.
About the Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization
With more companies leveraging software that runs on the Cloud, there is a growing need to find and hire individuals with the skills needed to build solutions on a variety of Cloud platforms. Employers agree: Cloud talent is hard to find. This Specialization is designed to address the Cloud talent gap by providing training to anyone interested in developing the job-ready, pragmatic skills needed for careers that leverage Cloud-native technologies.
