About this Course

26,075 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization
Beginner Level

Beginner level Linux and Python skills

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Github
  • Devops
  • Cloud Computing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization
Beginner Level

Beginner level Linux and Python skills

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started with Cloud Computing Foundations

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 9 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Developing Effective Technical Communication

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 51 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Exploring Cloud Onboarding

7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 90 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Evaluating the Cloud Service Model

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 59 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CLOUD COMPUTING FOUNDATIONS

View all reviews

About the Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization

Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder