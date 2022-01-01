- Cloud Platforms
- Cloud API
- Machine Learning
- Cloud Databases
- Cloud Computing
- Github
- Devops
Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization
Launch Your Career in Cloud Computing. Master strategies and tools to become proficient in developing data science and machine learning solutions in the Cloud
What you will learn
Build websites involving serverless technology and virtual machines, using the best practices of DevOps
Create Microservices using technologies like Flask and Kubernetes that are continuously deployed to a Cloud platform: AWS, Azure or GCP
Apply Machine Learning Engineering to build a Flask web application that serves out Machine Learning predictions
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course concludes with a real-world project where you have an opportunity to build a Cloud-native solution. For each Cloud solution that you develop, you will also create a demo video and GitHub repository of code that can be showcased in your digital portfolio for employers. By the end of this Specialization, you will be well-equipped to begin designing Cloud-native data engineering and machine learning solutions.
Students should have beginner level Linux and intermediate level Python skills.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Cloud Computing Foundations
Welcome to the first course in the Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization! In this course, you will learn how to build foundational Cloud computing infrastructure, including websites involving serverless technology and virtual machines. You will also learn how to apply Agile software development techniques to projects which will be useful in building portfolio projects and global-scale Cloud infrastructures.
Cloud Virtualization, Containers and APIs
Welcome to the second course in the Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization! In this course, you will learn to design Cloud-native systems with the fundamental building blocks of Cloud computing. These building blocks include virtual machines and containers. You will also learn how to build effective Microservices using technologies like Flask and Kubernetes. Finally, you will analyze successful patterns in Operations including: Effective alerts, load testing and Kaizen.
Cloud Data Engineering
Welcome to the third course in the Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization! In this course, you will learn how to apply Data Engineering to real-world projects using the Cloud computing concepts introduced in the first two courses of this series. By the end of this course, you will be able to develop Data Engineering applications and use software development best practices to create data engineering applications. These will include continuous deployment, code quality tools, logging, instrumentation and monitoring. Finally, you will use Cloud-native technologies to tackle complex data engineering solutions.
Cloud Machine Learning Engineering and MLOps
Welcome to the fourth course in the Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization! In this course, you will build upon the Cloud computing and data engineering concepts introduced in the first three courses to apply Machine Learning Engineering to real-world projects. First, you will develop Machine Learning Engineering applications and use software development best practices to create Machine Learning Engineering applications. Then, you will learn to use AutoML to solve problems more efficiently than traditional machine learning approaches alone. Finally, you will dive into emerging topics in Machine Learning including MLOps, Edge Machine Learning and AI APIs.
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
