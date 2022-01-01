About this Specialization

With more companies leveraging software that runs on the Cloud, there is a growing need to find and hire individuals with the skills needed to build solutions on a variety of Cloud platforms. Employers agree: Cloud talent is hard to find. This Specialization is designed to address the Cloud talent gap by providing training to anyone interested in developing the job-ready, pragmatic skills needed for careers that leverage Cloud-native technologies. In the first course, you will learn how to build foundational Cloud computing infrastructure, including websites involving serverless technology and virtual machines, using the best practices of DevOps. The second course will teach you how to build effective Microservices using technologies like Flask and Kubernetes that are continuously deployed to a Cloud platform: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure or Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The third course begins to put together all of the Cloud concepts introduced in the first two courses to tackle more complex data engineering solutions. And finally, in the fourth course you will apply Machine Learning Engineering to build a Flask web application that serves out Machine Learning predictions.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

4.6 stars, 127 ratings, 33 reviews

4.6
stars
127 ratings
33 reviews
Course 2

Course 2

4.4 stars, 41 ratings, 7 reviews

4.4
stars
41 ratings
7 reviews
Course 3

Course 3

4.0 stars, 28 ratings, 8 reviews

4.0
stars
28 ratings
8 reviews
Course 4

Course 4

4.5 stars, 24 ratings, 4 reviews

4.5
stars
24 ratings
4 reviews

Duke University

