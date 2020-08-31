This course introduces you to the core concepts of cloud computing. You gain the foundational knowledge required for understanding cloud computing from a business perspective as also for becoming a cloud practitioner. You understand the definition and essential characteristics of cloud computing, its history, the business case for cloud computing, and emerging technology usecases enabled by cloud. We introduce you to some of the prominent service providers of our times (e.g. AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, etc.) the services they offer, and look at some case studies of cloud computing across industry verticals.
Define cloud computing and explain essential characteristics, history, the business case for cloud, and the emerging technologies enabled by cloud
Describe the cloud service models Describe cloud service models, cloud deployment models, and cloud infrastructure
Explain emerging Cloud related trends including HybridMulticloud, Microservices, Serverless, Cloud Native, DevOps, and Application Modernization
Create IBM Cloud account and provision an instance of cloud object storage service to host a static webpage.
- Cloud Native
- Devops
- Iaas PaaS Saas
- Hybrid Multicloud
- Cloud Computing
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Overview of Cloud Computing
This week you will learn about the definition and essential characteristics of cloud computing. You will learn about the evolution of cloud computing, the emerging technologies supported by cloud, and the business case for cloud computing.In this module, you will learn about the definition and essential characteristics of cloud computing. You will also learn about the evolution of cloud computing, the business case for cloud adoption, and how some of the emerging technologies are being supported by cloud computing.
Cloud Computing Models
This week you will learn about the different types of service and deployment models of cloud computing. In this module, you will learn about the three main service models available on the cloud—Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). You will also learn about the three main deployment models available on the cloud—Public, Private, and Hybrid. At the end of the module, you will create an account on IBM Cloud.
Components of Cloud Computing
This week you will learn about the various components of a cloud computing architecture, such as virtualization virtual machines, bare metal servers, and the difference between virtual machines and bare metal servers. You will learn how to build a secure cloud networking presence, how container-based technologies work, and the benefits of a Content Delivery Network. We will also familiarize you with the four main types of cloud storage.
Emergent Trends and Practices
This week you will learn about some of the emergent trends in cloud computing, such as Hybrid Multicloud, Serverless Computing, and Microservices. You will also learn about how cloud native applications work, the role of DevOps in addressing some of the complexities of cloud computing, and the components of application modernization.
Good introductory course to Cloud computing concepts. It would help if the course design included key downloadable slides which students can use as reference in the future.
it's an informative course I have learned a lot about cloud computing. I really recommend it for those who want to learn about cloud computing and it's benefits.
The course was quite informative and I had an excellent overall experience. But I feel that the peer assignment correction need to be cross checked as I am wrongly marked for correct answer.
It was Really Amazing Course Thank you Coursera Team and Who Created the Coursera Thank you to All and Providing the Financial aid for the students Thank you so much for that Courser
