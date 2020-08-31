About this Course

What you will learn

  • Define cloud computing and explain essential characteristics, history, the business case for cloud, and the emerging technologies enabled by cloud

  • Describe the cloud service models Describe cloud service models, cloud deployment models, and cloud infrastructure

  • Explain emerging Cloud related trends including HybridMulticloud, Microservices, Serverless, Cloud Native, DevOps, and Application Modernization

  • Create IBM Cloud account and provision an instance of cloud object storage service to host a static webpage. 

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Native
  • Devops
  • Iaas PaaS Saas
  • Hybrid Multicloud
  • Cloud Computing
IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Overview of Cloud Computing

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 46 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Cloud Computing Models

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Components of Cloud Computing

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 62 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Emergent Trends and Practices

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO CLOUD COMPUTING

Frequently Asked Questions

