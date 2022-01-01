About this Specialization

3,623 recent views
This program will equip you with all the key skills and technical know-how to kickstart your career as a full-stack Cloud Native Developer. Guided by experts at IBM, you will learn to build your own cloud-based applications and practice working with the technologies behind them.    The Cloud Application Development Foundations Specialization program will teach you the tools and technologies that successful software developers use to build, deploy, test, run, and manage Cloud Native applications – putting you in an advantageous position to begin a new career in a highly in-demand area.  You do not require any prior programming experience or Cloud background to start this program.  The courses in this program will help you develop skillsets in a variety of technologies including, Cloud foundations, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, GitHub, Node.js, React, Cloud Native practices, DevOps, CI/CD, and more.  After completing all the courses in the program, you will have developed and deployed several applications on a cloud platform and delivered Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions using Cloud Native methodologies. 
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Cloud Computing

4.7
stars
1,961 ratings
460 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Introduction to Web Development with HTML, CSS, JavaScript

4.5
stars
390 ratings
92 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Developing Cloud Native Applications

4.2
stars
142 ratings
43 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Developing Cloud Apps with Node.js and React

4.0
stars
119 ratings
38 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder