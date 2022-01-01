- Devops
Cloud Application Development Foundations Specialization
Kickstart Your Career as a Cloud Native Developer. Learn the foundational front-end and back-end skills for developing and deploying applications on Cloud.
What you will learn
Define cloud computing and explain its essential characteristics, models, benefits, infrastructure, & emerging trends. Create a cloud account
Develop with front-end development languages and tools such as HTML, CSS, Javascript and React
Program applications with back-end development languages and tools such as Node.js and NoSQL databases
Build and deploy applications using Cloud Native methodologies and tools, CI/CD toolchains, and build your portfolio using GitHub
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The Cloud Application Development Foundations Specialization program will teach you the tools and technologies that successful software developers use to build, deploy, test, run, and manage Cloud Native applications – putting you in an advantageous position to begin a new career in a highly in-demand area. You do not require any prior programming experience or Cloud background to start this program. The courses in this program will help you develop skillsets in a variety of technologies including, Cloud foundations, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, GitHub, Node.js, React, Cloud Native practices, DevOps, CI/CD, and more. After completing all the courses in the program, you will have developed and deployed several applications on a cloud platform and delivered Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions using Cloud Native methodologies.
Computer literacy, Basic knowledge of computing and IT, Familiarity working with at least one operating system, I.e. MacOS, or Windows, or Linux.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Cloud Computing
This course introduces you to the core concepts of cloud computing. You gain the foundational knowledge required for understanding cloud computing from a business perspective as also for becoming a cloud practitioner. You understand the definition and essential characteristics of cloud computing, its history, the business case for cloud computing, and emerging technology usecases enabled by cloud. We introduce you to some of the prominent service providers of our times (e.g. AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, etc.) the services they offer, and look at some case studies of cloud computing across industry verticals.
Introduction to Web Development with HTML, CSS, JavaScript
Want to take the first steps to become a Cloud Application Developer? This course will lead you through the languages and tools you will need to develop your own Cloud Apps.
Developing Cloud Native Applications
Do you want to learn about developing applications that are cloud native right from conception to implementation? In this course, you’ll begin with some crucial cloud concepts. Then, you will dive into specific tools and techniques for developing cloud native apps. Learning about the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, the significance of hybrid cloud infrastructures, and how they affect cloud app developers will be covered You will then look at two key areas of cloud thinking: modernization and continuous integration/continuous delivery.
Developing Cloud Apps with Node.js and React
In this course, you will focus on server-side JavaScript and frameworks. You will discover ways to make development faster and easier in web browsers and embedded systems. You may ask, what is the relevance of developing cloud applications with Node.js and React?
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
