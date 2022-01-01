- IT Fundamentals
Information Technology (IT) and Cloud Fundamentals Specialization
Kickstart a new IT and Cloud Career . Master hardware, operating systems, programming, database, networking, storage, cybersecurity, and Cloud computing essentials.
What you will learn
Operating systems history, installation, configuration, and hardware connectors and peripheral identification and troubleshooting techniques.
Software management, cloud computing characteristics, benefits and trends, web browser essentials, software development basics, and database basics.
Commonly used storage and network types, common security risks, and secure browsing practices.
Application of technical and troubleshooting skills for an IT customer support role.
Skills you will gain
These course assignments are designed for beginners and provide you with core skills from each course.
You will use interactive activities and reference materials to identify computer hardware, connectors, and peripherals and to recall steps related to work station setup, operating system installation, and configuration of frequently adjusted operating system settings. In hands-on labs, you’ll use Python to acquire real-world, in-demand, fundamental programming skills and learn how to perform basic database operations using MySQL. In additional online labs, you’ll use the IBM Cloud platform and other interactive techniques towith user-facing software, back-end applications, introductory networking concepts, security practices, and cloud computing types and services.
Only basic computer literacy is required. ThisSpecializationis suitable for anyone with or without a college degree orpriorprogrammingexperience.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Hardware and Operating Systems
If you're ready to enter the world of Information Technology (IT), you need job-ready skills. This course enables you to develop the skills to work with computer hardware and operating systems, and is your first step to prepare for all types of tech related careers that require IT Fundamental skills.
Introduction to Software, Programming, and Databases
There are many types of software and understanding software can be overwhelming. This course aims to help you understand more about the types of software and how to manage software from an information technology (IT) perspective. This course will help you understand the basics of software, cloud computing, web browsers, development and concepts of software, programming languages, and database fundamentals.
Introduction to Cloud Computing
This course introduces you to the core concepts of cloud computing. You gain the foundational knowledge required for understanding cloud computing from a business perspective as also for becoming a cloud practitioner. You understand the definition and essential characteristics of cloud computing, its history, the business case for cloud computing, and emerging technology usecases enabled by cloud. We introduce you to some of the prominent service providers of our times (e.g. AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, etc.) the services they offer, and look at some case studies of cloud computing across industry verticals.
Introduction to Networking and Storage
Gain skills that keep users connected. Learn how to diagnose and repair basic networking and security problems.
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
