In today’s connected world, core knowledge of IT hardware, software, networking, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies is vital for almost every function, or role within an organization. Adding storage, updating an operating system, connecting to a network, recognizing phishing, and setting up Cloud instances are some of the skills employees need or need help with. This five-course specialization provides prerequisite skills for almost all IT careers, including technical support specialist, data analyst, data scientist, AI specialist, web developer, software engineer, systems administrator, DevOps and site reliability engineer, data center technician, networking specialist, IT Manager, and cyber-security analyst. You’ll acquire hardware, operating systems, programming, database, networking, storage, cybersecurity, and cloud computing knowledge and skills that can prepare you for an entry-level IT role or better help you understand and manage IT responsibilities within your organization. In addition to receiving an IBM credential upon successful completion of this specialization, it provides a dual benefit of preparing you for the CompTIA IT Fundamentals (IFT+) Certification Exam, which can attest to your skills, helping you gain a competitive advantage. This program is for beginners. To start this program, no prior IT background, programming experience, or cloud skills are required. All that's necessary is basic computer literacy.
Introduction to Hardware and Operating Systems

Introduction to Software, Programming, and Databases

Introduction to Cloud Computing

Introduction to Networking and Storage

