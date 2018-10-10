About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
Cloud Computing Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Infrastructure
  • Cloud Applications
  • Cloud Storage
  • Cloud Computing
Instructors

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Master in Computer Science from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Cloud Computing

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 132 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2: Foundations: Containers, Virtual Machine, JVM

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 240 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: MAAS, PAAS, Web Services

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 167 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Storage: Ceph, SWIFT, HDFS, NAAS, SAN, Zookeeper

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 99 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
25 minutes to complete

Course Conclusion

25 minutes to complete

About the Cloud Computing Specialization

Cloud Computing

