The Cloud Computing Specialization takes you on a tour through cloud computing systems. We start in in the middle layer with Cloud Computing Concepts covering core distributed systems concepts used inside clouds, move to the upper layer of Cloud Applications and finally to the lower layer of Cloud Networking. We conclude with a project that allows you to apply the skills you've learned throughout the courses. The first four courses in this Specialization form the lecture component of courses in our online Master of Computer Science Degree in Data Science. You can apply to the degree program either before or after you begin the Specialization.
Cloud Computing Concepts, Part 1

Cloud Computing Concepts: Part 2

Cloud Computing Applications, Part 1: Cloud Systems and Infrastructure

Cloud Computing Applications, Part 2: Big Data and Applications in the Cloud

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This specialization is related to the 100% online Master in Computer Science from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
