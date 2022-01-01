- Software-Defined Networking
- Distributed Computing
- Big Data
- Cloud Computing
- Distributed Algorithm
- C++
- NoSQL
- Cloud Infrastructure
- Cloud Applications
- Cloud Storage
- Graphs
- Machine Learning
Cloud Computing Specialization
Clouds, Distributed Systems, Networking. Learn about and build distributed and networked systems for clouds and big data.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Some related experience required.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
Cloud Computing Concepts, Part 1
Cloud computing systems today, whether open-source or used inside companies, are built using a common set of core techniques, algorithms, and design philosophies – all centered around distributed systems. Learn about such fundamental distributed computing "concepts" for cloud computing.
Cloud Computing Concepts: Part 2
Cloud computing systems today, whether open-source or used inside companies, are built using a common set of core techniques, algorithms, and design philosophies – all centered around distributed systems. Learn about such fundamental distributed computing "concepts" for cloud computing.
Cloud Computing Applications, Part 1: Cloud Systems and Infrastructure
Welcome to the Cloud Computing Applications course, the first part of a two-course series designed to give you a comprehensive view on the world of Cloud Computing and Big Data!
Cloud Computing Applications, Part 2: Big Data and Applications in the Cloud
Welcome to the Cloud Computing Applications course, the second part of a two-course series designed to give you a comprehensive view on the world of Cloud Computing and Big Data!
Instructors
Reza FarivarData Engineering Manager at Capital One, Adjunct Research Assistant Professor of Computer Science
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
