Indranil Gupta (Indy) works on large-scale distributed systems such as datacenters and cloud computing systems. He leads the
Distributed Protocols Research Group
. He received his PhD from Cornell University in 2004, and his bachelors degree from Indian Institute of Technology Madras (Chennai) in 1998. Recently he spent a year working at Google, and in the past has interned at Microsoft Research and IBM Research. Indy has served as program co-chair for leading conferences in distributed systems, including: IEEE Peer to Peer Computing 2014, ACM/IFIP/Usenix Middlware 2010, IEEE Conference on Self-Adaptive and Self-Organizing Systems 2010, and track chair at the International Conference on Distributed Computing Systems 2008. Indy received the NSF CAREER award in 2005.