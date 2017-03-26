Note: You should complete all the other courses in this Specialization before beginning this course.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Orientation
In this module, you will become familiar with the course, your instructor, your classmates, and our learning environment.
Week 1 - Task Overview
In this module, you'll get started working on Task 1 for the project.
Week 2
Continue working on Task 1!
Week 3
Be sure to submit Task 1 by the end of the week.
Week 4
In this module, you'll get started working on Task 2 for the project.
Need to sort out the AWS link and some of the descriptions but if you really want to learn something this hands on course is the way to go.
This is a must course for this specialization and it greatly complements the Cloud Applications 1 and 2 courses. It is both challenging and fun!
Overall, this would be a great segue into a career in Big Data Engineering, since the projects were very relevant to the day-to-day work in that type of role.
The great end of the great course. This course allows to dive deeply in the Could Computing Technologies and use those bunch of theoretical knowledge gained during first 5 parts.
The Cloud Computing Specialization takes you on a tour through cloud computing systems. We start in in the middle layer with Cloud Computing Concepts covering core distributed systems concepts used inside clouds, move to the upper layer of Cloud Applications and finally to the lower layer of Cloud Networking. We conclude with a project that allows you to apply the skills you've learned throughout the courses.
