About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Cloud Computing Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Cloud Computing Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Master in Computer Science from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Orientation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Week 1 - Task Overview

3 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3

4 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4

3 hours to complete
3 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CLOUD COMPUTING PROJECT

View all reviews

About the Cloud Computing Specialization

Cloud Computing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder