Earning your master’s degree with the pioneering University of Illinois faculty is an ideal way to launch and advance a successful data science or computer science career. The Master of Science in Computer Science is a non-thesis (coursework-only) degree that requires 32 credit hours of graduate coursework, completed through eight graduate-level courses each at the four credit hour level.
There are two paths available. Choose a data science (MCS-DS) or computer science (MCS) program, and apply today.
Master of Computer Science in Data Science (MCS-DS)
Data science is transforming our global economy, redefining how we do business, and changing our lives for the better in countless ways. Data scientists are in high-demand across industries, valued for their ability to help businesses make date-driven decisions. If you’re interested in extracting knowledge and insights from massive data sets and are eager to put these skills to work in a rewarding career, then enroll in the Master of Computer Science in Data Science (MCS-DS) program from the University of Illinois today, and start mastering the skills necessary for a successful data science career.
Fortune ranked University of Illinois as the #1 best online Master’s in Data Science program in 2022. With the MCS-DS, you’ll gain core competencies in machine learning, data mining, data visualization, and cloud computing. You can also dive into interdisciplinary data science courses offered in cooperation with the Department of Statistics and the nation’s top-ranked School of Information Sciences.
Master of Computer Science (MCS)
The University of Illinois offers a separate, more flexible track for students who are eager to explore several advanced topics in computer science as part of their degree program. This track is ideal for learners who want to build skills in at least four core areas of computer science, choosing from topics that include artificial intelligence, database and information systems, interactive computing, software engineering, scientific computing, and high-performance computing.
As a graduate of this program, you’ll be able to apply mathematical foundations, algorithmic principles, and computer science theory to real-word problems, and you’ll know how to analyze a problem and identify the computing requirements appropriate to its solution. You’ll also possess the skills to design, implement, and evaluate a computer-based system, process, component, or program, and apply design and development principles to construct software systems of varying complexity.
Application Information
- Fall 2022 Application Deadline: May 30, 2022
- Decision Deadline: July 15, 2022
- Class Start Date: August 22, 2022
Applications are open three times per year, for cohorts starting in the fall, spring, and summer.
Update: In response to the temporary closings of testing centers in countries impacted by COVID-19, the Graduate College will temporarily accept Duolingo English Test examination results for tests taken between February 1 and August 1, 2022. Please refer to the English proficiency page for further details on how admissions requirements may have been impacted by COVID-19.
Frequently Asked Questions
