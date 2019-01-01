Profile

P. Brighten Godfrey

Associate Professor

    Bio

    P. Brighten Godfrey is an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He received his Ph.D. at UC Berkeley in May 2009, and his B.S. at Carnegie Mellon University in 2002. His research interests lie in the design of networked systems and algorithms. He is a winner of the Sloan Research Fellowship (2014), the National Science Foundation CAREER Award (2012), an Internet2 Innovative Application Award (2013), and paper awards from the IEEE Communications Society & Information Theory Society, the IEEE Communications Society Data Storage Technical Committee, and ACM HotSDN 2012. He will be a Beckman Fellow at the UIUC Center for Advanced Study in 2014-2015.

    Courses

    Cloud Computing Project

    Cloud Networking

