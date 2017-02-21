About this Course

6,902 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Cloud Computing Specialization
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Software-Defined Networking
  • Python Programming
  • Cloud Infrastructure
  • Cloud Computing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Cloud Computing Specialization
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up90%(1,148 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Orientation

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Week 1

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 70 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 160 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 187 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CLOUD NETWORKING

View all reviews

About the Cloud Computing Specialization

Cloud Computing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder