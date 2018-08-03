BM
Nov 28, 2016
A phenomenal course on the challenges and solutions of today's Cloud infrastructures. The material is high quality and sourced from the best in the world. I'm extremely satisfied.
SR
Apr 26, 2017
Best course ever! Very well-thought-about content. Requires you to go beyond just the videos and assignments. Far far better that course 3 & 4 of Cloud Specialization.
By Sourav B•
Aug 2, 2018
The course on networking with so less labs, it can never help a regular student who wants to work in the industry. Not happy with the course content.
By Jiang D•
Nov 24, 2016
Good overview, but lack in details, lectures are to short. Assignments didn't really reflect the complexity of the content that is taught in the lectures.
By Jörg S•
Apr 16, 2017
I loved the cloud networking course. After the great disappointment with the cloud applications course, and because I am not a "networking guy", I wasn't sure what to expect of this. But the highly professional Prof. Godfrey and Prof. Singla got me motivated from the start. They really know their stuff, and know how to teach. There were a lot of papers to read for this course, and the reading was actually required to answer some questions in the quizzes. It took me a lot of time, but it was worth it. The assignments were also well prepared and offered interesting insights. My only criticism: the programming work was too simple. Overall, I had to write less than 10 lines of code.
By Altaf H•
Jan 31, 2017
Emerging helpful Course will lead to fully advanced skills in cloud networking ,traffic analysis & troubleshooting latest Issues.
By Vasiliy I•
Jun 3, 2020
Overall it is a great course, but IMO, materials need to be revisioned due to many things changed since the course was created
By Brendan M•
Nov 29, 2016
A phenomenal course on the challenges and solutions of today's Cloud infrastructures. The material is high quality and sourced from the best in the world. I'm extremely satisfied.
By Syed A N R•
Apr 27, 2017
Best course ever! Very well-thought-about content. Requires you to go beyond just the videos and assignments. Far far better that course 3 & 4 of Cloud Specialization.
By Anup K A•
Mar 19, 2019
Very much informative
By Jannik A•
May 24, 2020
Excellent course!
By Ahmed M A K•
Jan 25, 2019
Boring
By Vasily L•
Jun 18, 2019
A well-prepared and well-delivered course. First two courses of this specialization (CCC p1 and 2) set the bar high but these guys were really amazing. Enjoyed watching videos. There was plenty of reading materials suggested, which you, in fact, need to read in order to be able to complete assignments. The assignments were tricky enough to help to get deeper into the topic. Liked the programming assignment as well because it didn't require much programming skills but was interesting and fun to do and allowed to understand some basics about what SDN controllers might do.
By Akhil P•
Dec 4, 2020
An excellent course, provides a complete overview of various problems in data center networks and how they are being dealt with. The course involves a fair amount of reading and includes interviews with people in the industry on the topics taught. It would be great if the material can be updated to include recent advances in the industry and the quizzes and programming assignments can be improved as well
By Austin Z•
May 31, 2019
So far this is the best course in the cloud computing specialization. This course has the quality and depth of a college course and not just some online common knowledge. The quizzes and projects are both fair and relevant. Recommend having a basic understanding of networking before taking this course as this course is specifically about networking applied to the cloud environment.
By Dmytro B•
Nov 13, 2020
I'm sutisfied very much of quality of this course and particulary of great lectors. Nice work! And i really know much new information about cloud networking and networks in total.
I strongly recommend to pass this course all students learn cloud computing and network technologies, you will not be dissapointed.
Thank you!
By Miklós A R•
Jul 16, 2017
Great course, I really enjoyed everything, the content, the style of the guys, the exams and the programming assignments. Now I understand much more on SDN and traffic engineering than before the course.
By Erik H•
Nov 10, 2019
Very good course. The videos content is very engaging and the assignments and quizzes are neither too hard nor to easy. Learned a lot in this course! Thank you very much to the professors and staff.
By David M•
Dec 2, 2021
This course was very interesting, and was delivered by an instructor clearly at the forefront of an emerging discipline.
By Manuel F•
Nov 14, 2016
Great and valuable knowledge, focused explanations, great teachers. One of the best courses in the specialization.
By Prashant S•
Aug 6, 2017
Very useful course for anyone who wants to learn about how public cloud networking works! Thanks for this course.
By Michael M•
Sep 16, 2018
Super course that dives into details of cloud computing networking. Very insightful for a software engineer.
By Balu R•
Mar 30, 2018
Excellent content and well thought out Quizzes.
Programming assignments can be made a little more detailed.
By Kristaps I•
Jul 11, 2017
It was useful but there could be a bit more and in-depth practical tasks to cover more complex problems.
By Claudio M•
Mar 26, 2017
Great insight into networking in complex clouds! Fantastic approach: videos but also scientific papers!
By Srishti D•
Aug 15, 2018
This course was the best in the entire specialisation. The tutors were too good, very very dedicated.
By Oresztesz M•
Feb 2, 2017
Very good course, with well prepared materials. Programming assignments were a bit too easy.