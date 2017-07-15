About this Course

Course 2 of 6 in the
Cloud Computing Specialization
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Distributed Computing
  • C++
  • Cloud Computing
  • NoSQL
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Week 1: Course Orientation and Classical Distributed Algorithms Continued

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 122 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Concurrency and Replication Control

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 95 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3: Emerging Paradigms

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 110 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: Classical Systems

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 109 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Cloud Computing Specialization

Cloud Computing

