Cloud computing systems today, whether open-source or used inside companies, are built using a common set of core techniques, algorithms, and design philosophies – all centered around distributed systems. Learn about such fundamental distributed computing "concepts" for cloud computing.
- Distributed Computing
- C++
- Cloud Computing
- NoSQL
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Week 1: Course Orientation and Classical Distributed Algorithms Continued
Lesson 1: To coordinate machines in a distributed system, this module first looks at classical algorithms for electing a leader, including the Ring algorithm and Bully algorithm. We also cover how Google’s Chubby and Apache Zookeeper solve leader election. Lesson 2: This module covers solutions to the problem of mutual exclusion, which is important for correctness in distributed systems with shared resources. We cover classical algorithms, including Ricart-Agrawala’s algorithm and Maekawa’s algorithm. We also cover Google’s Chubby support for mutual exclusion.
Week 2: Concurrency and Replication Control
Lesson 1: Transactions are an important component of many cloud systems today. This module presents building blocks to ensure transactions work as intended, from Remote Procedure Calls (RPCs), to serial equivalence for transactions, to optimistic and pessimistic approaches to concurrency control, to deadlock avoidance/prevention. Lesson 2: This module covers how replication – maintaining copies of the same data at different locations – is used to provide many nines of availability in distributed systems, as well as different techniques for replication and for ensuring transactions commit correctly in spite of replication.
Week 3: Emerging Paradigms
Lesson 1: We study the emerging area of stream processing, touching on key design aspects of Apache Storm. Lesson 2: We study how enormous graphs can be processed in clouds. Lesson 3: We study various types of networks/graphs that are both natural and artificial, and their surprising commonalities. Lesson 4: This module presents classical scheduling algorithms that have been used in operating systems since the inception of computers. We then cover two popular scheduling algorithms for Hadoop.
Week 4: Classical Systems
Lesson 1: When files and directories are stored/accessed over the network, it is called a distributed file system. This module covers the working of distributed file systems like NFS and AFS. Lesson 2: This module covers Distributed Shared Memory systems, their techniques, and pros/cons. Lesson 3: This module looks at the area of sensor networks, starting from what’s inside a sensor mote and how networks of them work.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM CLOUD COMPUTING CONCEPTS: PART 2
I think it is perfect. Excellent theory, excelent teachers, interesting topics well understood and well explained
Great course, I would recommend to everyone who wants to understand the basics of cloud computing. The course material is excellent, the instructor Indy is phenomenal and the exams are marvelous.
Great to learning cloud computing concepts, and good exercise on programming assignment.
Good and informative course. Somewhat more manageable that CCC1; however; the programming assignment was once again a challenge... which is a good thing.
About the Cloud Computing Specialization
The Cloud Computing Specialization takes you on a tour through cloud computing systems. We start in in the middle layer with Cloud Computing Concepts covering core distributed systems concepts used inside clouds, move to the upper layer of Cloud Applications and finally to the lower layer of Cloud Networking. We conclude with a project that allows you to apply the skills you've learned throughout the courses.
