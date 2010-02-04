About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Graphs
  • Distributed Computing
  • Big Data
  • Machine Learning
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Master in Computer Science from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Course Orientation

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 26 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Module 1: Spark, Hortonworks, HDFS, CAP

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 108 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Module 2: Large Scale Data Storage

6 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 303 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Streaming Systems

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 216 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Graph Processing and Machine Learning

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 173 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Cloud Computing Specialization

Cloud Computing

