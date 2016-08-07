About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Cloud Computing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Distributed Algorithm
  • Distributed Computing
  • C++
  • Cloud Computing
Course 1 of 6 in the
Cloud Computing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Week 1: Orientation, Introduction to Clouds, MapReduce

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 155 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Gossip, Membership, and Grids

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 122 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3: P2P Systems

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 105 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4: Key-Value Stores, Time, and Ordering

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 147 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

TOP REVIEWS FROM CLOUD COMPUTING CONCEPTS, PART 1

About the Cloud Computing Specialization

Cloud Computing

