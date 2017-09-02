UN
Apr 9, 2018
My understanding of Big Data technologies was really enhanced by this course. I have decided to pursue more of these underlying technologies after this course. Good job
Sep 29, 2019
Very Useful Course. Course material is massive and well prepared for the modern industry demands.
Sep 2, 2017
This course is only informative. It provides good information of current big data technology and tool. It would be good if course also provide some assignment to complete so that course gives some hands on on technology.
Jun 19, 2017
This course is really useful to get an overview of the cloud technologies if you are ether curious know what's out there, or if you are trying to determine which technologies you should focus on for the problem you are trying to solve. I believe the course is a lot more relevant if you tried out some cloud framework (i.e. play with one of the Docker or Vagrant VM demos)
The lecturers are clear, and the audio and slides are of good quality. One of the most valuable pieces of information from this course (that you cannot easily discern from reading documentation on each framework) is how the lectures link strengths or weaknesses in a technology or algorithm to its inner-workings.
One small nitpick is that the quiz questions could be improved. A lot of them is regurgitation of definitions (or regurgitation of the order of bullet points in a slide somewhere), rather than analytical style questions that require the user to think of the concepts. The end result is that the quizzes are very easy but not valuable. I assume this course had assignments before, but they appear to have been removed.
Oct 28, 2020
Provides a very good overview of the essential components of distributed data processing. Popular frameworks and other tools such as Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, etc. are introduced. Several important algorithms are introduced in an animated and very accessible way, APIs and source code is also shown. Particular practical is, the course discusses which tool is best for what kind of job. The instructors are amiable and they talk in a very accessible way. Thank you very much for putting this course together!!! I enjoyed learning it.
Aug 27, 2017
Introduces major Big data technologies and products and their use-cases. There are some "rough edges" as this course has clearly been built from videos from former courses, and as usual with Coursera - there are numerous errors in the subtitles/transcripts, Problematic if you're deaf or find following spoken English difficult. Still - the lecturers are very enthusiastic and you can see that they really tried hard to explain the Big data technologies - so 4 stars rounded to 5.
Apr 10, 2018
Nov 13, 2016
A very good course, with interesting topics about Big Data, Cloud Computing and MapReduce paradigm with real application examples.
Aug 5, 2020
Great course, that second part gave me a broad view of how can i build distributed systems based on each use case.
Sep 30, 2019
Nov 27, 2017
Very good introduction of application concepts of cloud data computing. Thank You!
Jul 15, 2020
Really helpful to get insights into Big Data applications
Oct 31, 2016
good things to learn about real world big problems
Jun 12, 2018
The content is quite complete and challenging.
Dec 18, 2016
Better understanding of latest technology
Oct 29, 2016
Love this course!!!
Aug 14, 2020
interesting course
Aug 6, 2020
A very good course
Nov 13, 2018
Great for learning
Nov 10, 2020
Excelent as usual
Mar 30, 2019
This is amazing
Jul 5, 2017
Great course!
Jan 21, 2021
Nice
Oct 5, 2018
good
Oct 15, 2016
This course contained a great amount of information about several systems widely used nowadays for large-scale problems. There were analyses of the inner workings of these systems and their algorithms, as well as simple examples of how they can be used to solve common problems. The only drawback of the course is that the coursework was not significantly challenging and there were no programming assignments, which could give learners an opportunity to experiment with some of these technologies and acquire hands-on experience.
Mar 19, 2018
Good overview and jumping off points to go explore more. Great that a lot of tool sets were exposed to us. A list of all these tool sets in a document would be handy.
Feb 23, 2020
There are a lot of technologies to cover and it is a dynamically changing subject. However, it will be great adding some hands-on exercises.