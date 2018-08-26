MR
Jul 15, 2017
Great course, I would recommend to everyone who wants to understand the basics of cloud computing. The course material is excellent, the instructor Indy is phenomenal and the exams are marvelous.
AH
Dec 31, 2017
Very nice and informative course, and the programming assignment in the end of the course is so helpful to understand and apply the theoretical concepts that was introduced during the course
By Vova F•
Aug 26, 2018
Quality material and presentation.
Two problems with the course:
1) There is incredible amount of material covered every week, which is great, on the one hand. On the other hand, it's very hard sometimes to see the forest for the trees. It obviously also limits the depth of the material covered and the understanding thereof.
2) The final programming exercise is lacking in quality - probably the weakest part of this course. There has been obviously a great effort made to prepare this exercise, but the code quality is very poor, not to mention sparse and poor code documentation. The exercise specs are not specific and detailed enough - it took some time guessing about what is actual algorithm is required to implement. I've spent much more time trying to understand the code and the exercise requirements than actual on actual programming. I can imagine how frustrating this experience must be for a novice/unexperienced programmer.
This review is relevant for both parts of C3.
By Oren E•
Aug 16, 2019
Good and informative course. Somewhat more manageable that CCC1; however; the programming assignment was once again a challenge... which is a good thing.
By Edwin B•
Aug 11, 2018
I have really grown to like Indy's presentation style. He manages to give high quality lecture after lecture, with very few exceptions. In this entire class, only a few minutes of AFS presentation seemed like it could be improved.
The programming assignment took a bit more work for me this class, even though it was actually easier. I wished that the differentiation between the MP1 and MP2 styles of calling the EmulNet network was spelled out in the instructions. Lack of an example of how to use the MP2 entrypoints into the API had me trying to implement an entry point (which would require more work than was likely expected).
By gaurav•
Jun 2, 2019
The course gives an advanced overview of the distributed system. The programming assignment was hard to crack but there was a lot of learning involved.
By Stefan J•
Feb 17, 2019
Would really help to get the correct answers for the questions one failed once the test is passed. The programming assignment could use additional tips and help
By chace•
Apr 9, 2020
Contrast to Part 1, this course arrange as from deep to surface. The first two week class is still algorithm, then it's like application or introduce new area. The MP2 is easier than MP1 as you don't care about marshalling and unmarshalling at all. In conclusion, I learning a lot through those two course and thanks to Indy.
By Stella P•
Jul 29, 2018
This course was excellent. As a distributed systems engineer I found it very educational and well designed. I was able to refresh some of the concepts and put my knowledge into a better context. Big thank you to the instructor for creating this wonderful learning material.
By Albert C G•
Apr 23, 2017
Thank You Indy for a most challenging Course. I have taken >25 coursera courses and I would have this one is the most challenging. The C++ development project really strengthens your Computer-to-Computer Protocol Communication ability. Five stars all the way.
By Miklós A R•
Jul 16, 2017
By Ahmad H•
Jan 1, 2018
By Alejandro O•
Apr 22, 2022
This is great to understand some of the most important underlying challenges of distributed computing. I'd say this is a mind-opener for fundational knowledge about cloud computing.
By Hugo G•
Apr 15, 2017
Just the same as the first course. Medium-hard quizzes and a hard programming assigment that is actually harder to understand than to develop.
Overall a five star course.
By Syed A N R•
Jun 27, 2017
In continuation with Pt. I, this course delves into many more interesting topics. There's a significant scope of self-discovery and learning.
By Erik H•
Nov 5, 2019
Very good course to get into cloud computing. The programming assignments are on the challenging side so make sure to start early
By Subhashis C•
May 16, 2018
Good course. Gives you a good overview of cloud computing paradigms. Cloud Computing I and II both are quite informative courses.
By Michael M•
Mar 31, 2018
Awesome class for software engineers. If you haven't take it in college, or need a refresher, this is a great way to do so.
By Sajjan B•
Oct 17, 2016
Excellent Course! I found both the Cloud Computing Concepts highly informative and relevant for the course objective.
By Ramón G F•
Nov 9, 2017
I think it is perfect. Excellent theory, excelent teachers, interesting topics well understood and well explained
By Abdul Q•
Jul 1, 2018
It was an awesome experience to learn and explore key areas of distributed systems in clud computing concepts
By Cheng H•
Dec 28, 2020
Appreciate the course brings me to a level where I can better understand today's trend in computer science!
By M L•
Feb 9, 2017
Very challenging and very well presented material. I wish all coursera courses could be this way.
By Yuxiang L•
Jul 23, 2017
A decent overview of cloud computing concepts. Learnt a lot from the programming assignment.
By Xuyan X•
Dec 17, 2017
The professor Indranil Gupta is the guy who can talk very fast but clearly:) Five stars.
By Morton L•
Apr 2, 2020
Great to learning cloud computing concepts, and good exercise on programming assignment.
By Jiejing Z•
Jan 22, 2017
Great Course!!!! I have learned a lot for P2P system, and replica etc. Thank You!