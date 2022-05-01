About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 40 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Chinese (Simplified)

Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

5 hours to complete

第1节：绪论-软件开发方法的演化与最新趋势

5 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 289 min)
Week 2

3 hours to complete

第2节：本课程方法概要与完整的引例及项目作业说明

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 152 min)
Week 3

2 hours to complete

第3节：面向对象方法学概述

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 100 min)
Week 4

2 hours to complete

第4节：面向对象方法与UML的历史与发展

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 105 min)

