如果将软件开发人员看作行走江湖的武侠，那么各种软件开发技术就是武侠赖以傍身的武术秘籍。有的秘籍以易学灵巧见长，练习者很快掌握，并有立竿见影的功效，但失之厚重持久；有的秘籍初学乍练顿显困难，虽冥思苦解仍不得要领，需坚持不断的内功修炼方成正果，却是成为武林大侠必备的至宝。本课程有些类似于后者。
面向对象技术高级课程（The Advanced Object-Oriented Technology）Peking University
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 40 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Subtitles: Chinese (Simplified), English
Offered by
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
第1节：绪论-软件开发方法的演化与最新趋势
介绍贯穿于课程始终的基本概念：系统、模型、方法学、方法、语言等，回顾软件开发方法学的历史、现状，并展望未来。
5 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 289 min)
3 hours to complete
第2节：本课程方法概要与完整的引例及项目作业说明
3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 152 min)
2 hours to complete
第3节：面向对象方法学概述
2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 100 min)
2 hours to complete
第4节：面向对象方法与UML的历史与发展
2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 105 min)
