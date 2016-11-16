OT
Mar 26, 2017
The great end of the great course.\n\nThis course allows to dive deeply in the Could Computing Technologies and use those bunch of theoretical knowledge gained during first 5 parts.
DM
Dec 2, 2021
Overall, this would be a great segue into a career in Big Data Engineering, since the projects were very relevant to the day-to-day work in that type of role.
By Daren T•
Nov 16, 2016
This was advertised as a six week course, but the deadlines make it a two week course. The assignments are exceptionally challenging given that the instructors offer now actual instruction on how to perform them. Two and a half days into the course not a single moderator has answered a question in the forums and I can't find a way to contact Coursera about this problem.
I am very disappointed. I was planning on taking additional courses through the Coursera platform, but now I am reconsidering.
By Emma D•
Jun 5, 2019
I have completed five courses in this Cloud Computing Specialization and this is the last one before completion. I felt very disappointed at this capstone project due to its little instruction. If students can learn everything by themselves from other online resources, what would be the meaning of creation of this course at all.
By Vy H•
Aug 30, 2021
The AWS credit provided in this course is no longer active. This has been reported on the course forum since 2019 (2 years ago). At this point, it appears that this course has been abandoned.
I doubt that there are many students who would work on this project. And as this is a peer-rated project, I have low hope that I can get enough peer reviews to earn a certificate. An unfortunate ending for an otherwise great specialization.
By Craig K•
Oct 2, 2019
The two projects for this course are worthwhile learning experiences. My issues with the course are not the content covered but rather the way the course is administered. The course is apparently on auto-pilot with project grades coming from other students through peer review. I don't see any evidence of any kind of instructor or course administrator activity. In fact, if you search the discussion forums you will see students have reached out to the listed instructors in a variety of ways with no response. Prospective students should also note that unlike all the other courses in the Cloud Computing Specialization, this course has an actual start. The other courses can be taken at any time while this one starts on a specific date, so you may end up finishing the first 5 courses and then having to wait a couple of months to finish up the specialization.
By Xiaoping M•
Sep 24, 2021
"Peer Review" is never a good idea when there are no other people enrolled in this course. Besides, this course is no longer authoritative since there is no supervision over peer reviews. As a result, one can see people complaining getting random scores due to others' irresponsibility and even malice in the forum and even online.
By Islam M I•
Nov 1, 2018
it need to add supervisor to review the result of the project evaluation done by peer
By Austin Z•
Sep 29, 2019
Final project feels dated, too constrained by the requirements, and the review process can take more than 1 course cycle to get enough project reviews.
By Birhanu D•
Jun 15, 2020
This is a must course for this specialization and it greatly complements the Cloud Applications 1 and 2 courses. It is both challenging and fun!
By Syed A N R•
Sep 5, 2017
Loved every bit of it!
Apr 30, 2017
By Mahmoud H B•
Jul 15, 2019
By Matthew E•
Jun 9, 2017
Need to sort out the AWS link and some of the descriptions but if you really want to learn something this hands on course is the way to go.