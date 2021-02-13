Chevron Left
About the Course

This course introduces you to the core concepts of cloud computing. You gain the foundational knowledge required for understanding cloud computing from a business perspective as also for becoming a cloud practitioner. You understand the definition and essential characteristics of cloud computing, its history, the business case for cloud computing, and emerging technology usecases enabled by cloud. We introduce you to some of the prominent service providers of our times (e.g. AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, etc.) the services they offer, and look at some case studies of cloud computing across industry verticals. You learn about the various cloud service models (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS) and deployment models (Public, Private, Hybrid) and the key components of a cloud infrastructure (VMs, Networking, Storage - File, Block, Object, CDN). We also cover emergent cloud trends and practices including - Hybrid Multicloud, Microservices, Serverless, DevOps, Cloud Native and Application Modernization. And we go over the basics of cloud security, monitoring, and different job roles in the cloud industry. Even though this course does not require any prior cloud computing or programming experience, by the end of the course, you will have created your own account on IBM Cloud and gained some hands-on experience by provisioning a cloud service and working with it. This course is suitable for a large variety of audiences - whether you are an executive / manager / student who wants to become familiar with cloud computing terminology and concepts, or someone who wants foundational grounding in cloud computing to start a career in this field or become a cloud practitioner - such as a cloud engineer, developer, analyst, etc. The completion of this course also makes you eligible to earn the Cloud Computing Core IBM digital badge. More information about the badge can be found here: https://www.youracclaim.com/org/ibm/badge/introduction-to-cloud-computing...

By Roland S

Feb 13, 2021

Course can only be completed with a IBM Cloud account. If you don't have access to a corporate email address and internet access with a corporate IP address, you will be probably blocked by the IBM Cloud spam filter. I constantly got the following error message:

Error Your account cannot be created at this time.

Code: 46487425-4f61-4825-b987-a9174d2febc3

I tried to open a support case with IBM, but you can only open a support case if you have a customer number.

I was only able to sign up with IBM Cloud and finish the course with my corporate email address and corporate IP address.

By Igor D

Jan 29, 2021

It is more advertisement of IBM than course. Music in background is annoying, and IBM use cases clips (poorly edited) just make you believe that you are on IBM site.

By Ryan F

Sep 22, 2020

Wasn't impressed with this format. There was too much time dedicated to the videos and not enough practical work. ie. the chance to demonstrate more understanding of the content.

By Khaled U A

Oct 10, 2020

The practical part is too litter and the course is not interactive.

By Siddhi b

May 20, 2020

It was so so grateful being here , I loved it course so much , as it provided all the concepts very clearly , I would also recommend all other to have this course and gain knowledge provided by IBM.

By Ramna V

Nov 10, 2020

Amazing course by IBM. They teach the subject with simplicity and purpose, that makes you study with zeal.

I recommend this course for all those who want a basic understanding of cloud computing.

By Cornelia M L

Apr 25, 2020

I have no knowledge of the course, but the way the lessons are presented is easy and informative enough so that I can learn about cloud computing, cloud services (IaaS, SaaS, PaaS), the deployment of models, and how to create a cloud account and create an Object Storage as the final assignment of the course. Thank you for the course!

By Alfa N

Apr 4, 2021

This topic about cloud computing is really informative and insightful. Appreciate it! A lot of information I have gained from this course. Indeed, help me a for cloud development in my institution

By Vignesh R

Jul 8, 2020

Deals with details in a precise way and good starters for the beginners who are willing to learn the basics of Cloud computing/something new. There are yet lot to learn.

By darragh q

Feb 4, 2021

Fantastic introduction to Cloud computing. Learned alot and was made really easy by the excellent videos.

Only issue is with the download of Transcript, if it could be put into a MS Word readable form would be great, as i wish to have hard copies of the course. Alot of time spent trying to format it into an easily readable form.

Thanks so much

By Soopalerk R

May 30, 2020

easy to learn and effective, anyone who need to get more understanding on Cloud Computing, I preferred to take this course. It started from fundamental.

By Belisario M

Feb 9, 2021

If you are thinking of working with any cloud based computing technologies this course is great! I think you can take the knowledge of this course and feel comfortable when going to take a cloud practitioner certificate exam from any of the major cloud providers (IBM, AWS, GCP & Azure). Obviously you should still study for the specific exam, but this is a great course for the foundations of cloud computing!

By Kiran V

May 2, 2020

A fascinating course on the topic "Introduction to Cloud Computing" by the IBM Cloud team. You get to learn the fundamentals of the topic from the IBM Cloud team. The real life applications of cloud are amazing and can inspire any professional/student to achieve a position in the cloud industry.Thank you IBM Cloud.

By Robert L

Jul 3, 2021

Very good start to learning about Cloud Computing. It covers the wide range of topics involved with cloud computing and had many use cases and examples to help with understanding each subtopic.

By Amol B

Jan 20, 2021

Good introductory course to Cloud computing concepts. It would help if the course design included key downloadable slides which students can use as reference in the future.

By Ganesh K

Aug 12, 2020

Excellent course. I never realized so much of knowledge can be packed in a 5-week course. The assessment really evaluated the understanding. The lab was interesting.

By MOHAMMAD R A

Sep 4, 2020

A very effective capture to learn hoe cloud infrastructure work. There are so many things to learn from this course. I have cleared my concept of cloud computing.

By Gangone R

Jun 4, 2020

very useful course

By maneesha j

Jun 5, 2020

EXCELLENT

By imtiaz u

Mar 7, 2021

I can't express my felling right now . for a quite a long time i was preparing myself for this course . As all the course in coursera are well design . This course are also keep the same top stranded . If you want to learn from industry expert you much take this IBM special course . I am going for my next course .

By Hemashree.S

Oct 24, 2020

Very Informative and helpful indeed. I have understood the concepts clearly and also able to confidently move forward in the cloud computing career. I would recommend this key specialization course to all upcoming and interested individuals who would like to be a part of the cloud. Thank you.

By Vinod K

Mar 13, 2021

I thoroughly enjoyed this course. It has lot of visuals and will not get bored while taking this course. Very well designed course. Also, the practice tests are very helpful to gauge the knowledge we gained in the lectures. Thank you for this course

By oyewole s

Mar 20, 2021

In my honest opinion, this course has helped me understand the cloud concept better and I really can't wait to move on to the next stage. The instructors took their time to explain each concept in ways that anyone can easily grasp.

By David A

Mar 15, 2021

Good overview of cloud computing. Tutorial for setting up IBM Cloud account and easy $200 credit. Cloud storage lab exercise lets you create a cloud bucket and share a file via unique link. Especially good for trial users.

By Saeed A

Aug 31, 2020

it's an informative course I have learned a lot about cloud computing. I really recommend it for those who want to learn about cloud computing and it's benefits.

