In this Specialization, we will cover 3 key technologies that are foundational and driving significant growth and innovation. These are Cloud Computing, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Technology is essential for the future of business. Almost any organization that wants to modernize or get ahead, and anyone working there, needs to understand and leverage these essential technologies. The courses in this Specialization provide foundational knowledge of Cloud, Data and AI, including business drivers behind their growth, the value they provide, their applications and use cases, and an understanding of how these technologies work. You will not only become familiar with the buzzwords associated with these technologies, but also experience them in action and develop hands-on skills to start working with them. This Specialization is suitable for a variety of learners who are beginners with these technologies, including managers and executives, professionals who want to upskill, and students getting ready to start a career. There is no special prior knowledge or hardware required. The only pre-requisites are basic computer literacy, device with a modern web browser with internet connectivity, and motivation to self-learn online.
