Key Technologies for Business Specialization
Get Ahead with Key Business Technologies. Gain Foundational Understanding of Key Technologies Driving Modern Businesses
Offered By
What you will learn
Understand key technologies driving modern businesses and have meaningful conversations around Cloud, Data and AI, and related buzzwords
Gain Foundational Knowledge of Cloud Computing, Public/Private/Hybrid Clouds, IaaS/PaaS/SaaS, VMs, Cloud Storage & Cloud Native practices like DevOps
Describe Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Neural Networks, their impact on society, and our future in an AI enabled world
Outline what is Data Science, tasks that a Data Scientist performs, and how Data Science is revolutionizing virtually all industries and businesses
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course includes hands-on assignments and interactions that demonstrate specific technologies in action. For example, you will utilize Computer Vision to demonstrate the power of AI. Similarly, you will provision an instance of Cloud Object Storage, and use it to share files. These practical exercises are suitable for even those without any specialized IT skills or programming knowledge.
No special background or skills are needed excpet basic computer literacy.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Cloud Computing
This course introduces you to the core concepts of cloud computing. You gain the foundational knowledge required for understanding cloud computing from a business perspective as also for becoming a cloud practitioner. You understand the definition and essential characteristics of cloud computing, its history, the business case for cloud computing, and emerging technology usecases enabled by cloud. We introduce you to some of the prominent service providers of our times (e.g. AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, etc.) the services they offer, and look at some case studies of cloud computing across industry verticals.
Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI)
In this course you will learn what Artificial Intelligence (AI) is, explore use cases and applications of AI, understand AI concepts and terms like machine learning, deep learning and neural networks. You will be exposed to various issues and concerns surrounding AI such as ethics and bias, & jobs, and get advice from experts about learning and starting a career in AI. You will also demonstrate AI in action with a mini project.
What is Data Science?
The art of uncovering the insights and trends in data has been around since ancient times. The ancient Egyptians used census data to increase efficiency in tax collection and they accurately predicted the flooding of the Nile river every year. Since then, people working in data science have carved out a unique and distinct field for the work they do. This field is data science. In this course, we will meet some data science practitioners and we will get an overview of what data science is today.
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
