Alex Aklson, Ph.D., is a data scientist in the Digital Business Group at IBM Canada. Alex has been intensively involved in many exciting data science projects such as designing a smart system that could detect the onset of dementia in older adults using longitudinal trajectories of walking speed and home activity. Before joining IBM, Alex worked as a data scientist at Datascope Analytics, a data science consulting firm in Chicago, IL, where he designed solutions and products using a human-centred, data-driven approach. Alex received his Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Toronto.