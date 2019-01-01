Profile

Alex Aklson, Ph.D., is a data scientist in the Digital Business Group at IBM Canada. Alex has been intensively involved in many exciting data science projects such as designing a smart system that could detect the onset of dementia in older adults using longitudinal trajectories of walking speed and home activity. Before joining IBM, Alex worked as a data scientist at Datascope Analytics, a data science consulting firm in Chicago, IL, where he designed solutions and products using a human-centred, data-driven approach. Alex received his Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Toronto.

Introduction to Deep Learning & Neural Networks with Keras

What is Data Science?

Data Science Methodology

Что такое обработка и анализ данных?

데이터 과학이란 무엇인가?

Visualización de Datos con Python

Методология обработки и анализа данных

Заключительный курс по теме «Прикладная наука о данных»

كابستون علوم البيانات التطبيقية

Building Deep Learning Models with TensorFlow

مؤثرات عرض البيانات باستخدام لغة بايثون

Visualização de dados com o Python

Metodología de la ciencia de datos

Metodologia de Ciência de Dados

Визуализация данных с помощью Python

ما علم البيانات؟

Ciencia de Datos Aplicada - Curso Capstone

منهجية علم البيانات

AI Capstone Project with Deep Learning

O que é ciência de dados?

Trabalho de conclusão de Ciência de Dados Aplicada

¿Qué es la ciencia de datos?

