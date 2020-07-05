About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Deep Learning
  • Artificial Neural Network
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Machine Learning
  • keras
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Neural Networks and Deep Learning

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Artificial Neural Networks

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Keras and Deep Learning Libraries

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Deep Learning Models

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min)

