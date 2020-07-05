Looking to start a career in Deep Learning? Look no further. This course will introduce you to the field of deep learning and help you answer many questions that people are asking nowadays, like what is deep learning, and how do deep learning models compare to artificial neural networks? You will learn about the different deep learning models and build your first deep learning model using the Keras library.
- Deep Learning
- Artificial Neural Network
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Machine Learning
- keras
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Introduction to Neural Networks and Deep Learning
In this module, you will learn about exciting applications of deep learning and why now is the perfect time to learn deep learning. You will also learn about neural networks and how most of the deep learning algorithms are inspired by the way our brain functions and the neurons process data. Finally, you will learn about how neural networks feed data forward through the network.
Artificial Neural Networks
In this module, you will learn about the gradient descent algorithm and how variables are optimized with respect to a defined function. You will also learn about backpropagation and how neural networks learn and update their weights and biases. Futhermore, you will learn about the vanishing gradient problem. Finally, you will learn about activation functions.
Keras and Deep Learning Libraries
In this module, you will learn about the diifferent deep learning libraries namely, Keras, PyTorch, and TensorFlow. You will also learn how to build regression and classification models using the Keras library.
Deep Learning Models
In this module, you will learn about the difference between the shallow and deep neural networks. You will also learn about convolutional networks and how to build them using the Keras library. Finally, you will also learn about recurrent neural networks and autoencoders.
This course gives intro to the beginner who start learning the concept of deep learning.... It a good and content are good as well
Interesting course. Forward propagation, gradient descent, backward propagation, the vanishing gradient problem, (+ Regression, Classification, and CNN with Keras) explained clearly.
try to add more case study problems and solve it on lectures so that we can understand how to start (initialize) the coding part when we receive any real world problem.
Alex, thank you for putting together such a fantastic course and making Keras so approachable. I'll be sure to get back take a deeper dive.
