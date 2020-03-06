The course will teach you how to develop deep learning models using Pytorch. The course will start with Pytorch's tensors and Automatic differentiation package. Then each section will cover different models starting off with fundamentals such as Linear Regression, and logistic/softmax regression. Followed by Feedforward deep neural networks, the role of different activation functions, normalization and dropout layers. Then Convolutional Neural Networks and Transfer learning will be covered. Finally, several other Deep learning methods will be covered.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Tensor and Datasets
Linear Regression
Linear Regression PyTorch Way
Multiple Input Output Linear Regression
Logistic Regression for Classification
Softmax Rergresstion
Shallow Neural Networks
Great introduction to deep learning with pytorch. It would help if the notebooks in the labs take shorter to run so that the students can experiment with the code and the models.
Amazing course for a beginner in Deep Learning & Pytorch. I gave 4 stars as I expected it to be more pytorch heavy.\n\nOverall, a really good crafted course.
It was a very informative and interesting lecture. I learn a lot about the details when using PyTorch to build and train a deep neural network. I am so thankful.
The material is good. I found the assignments a bit too easy. A bit more challenge would be welcome. I found the artificial voice with the lectures to be distracting. The AI isn't quite good enough.
