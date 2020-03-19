SY
Apr 29, 2020
An extremely good course for anyone starting to build deep learning models. I am very satisfied at the end of this course as i was able to code models easily using pytorch. Definitely recomended!!
RA
May 15, 2020
This is not a bad course at all. One feedback, however, is making the quizzes longer, and adding difficult questions especially concept-based one in the quiz will be more rewarding and valuable.
By Janis S•
Mar 19, 2020
In general, this course is very useful and I have learned a lot.
But...
A large amount of information has been compressed in a short period of time. The synthesized speech runs too fast. Slides on videos also change too fast. Some of them appear less than a second. A learner has to pause or even rewind a video to catch and explore them for understanding.
Multiple errors in lab solutions (I would call them even bugs). Some of the proposed solutions do not follow requirements specified in preceding cells.
Wrong information in slides. For example, 'hidden layers' instead of 'neurons in the hidden layer' or 'hidden neurons'.
Too many spelling errors in videos, quizzes and descriptions apparently made by non-native English speakers. For example, two instead of too, ture instead of true, supper instead of super, rergresstion instead of regression etc.
Technical issues with labs appear too often - cannot start the server or unavailable at all for multiple days, broken conda installation due to outdated or incompatible module versions (in particular, torchvision and pillow).
I was expecting much more accuracy from a course led by IBM. An editor would be recommended to thoroughly review all the slides, quizzes and notebooks of this course.
By Michael X•
Jan 7, 2020
Still a decent course but compared to other courses in this series, both the content and the
presentation of the content really lack clarity.
By Robson A•
May 16, 2020
This is not a bad course at all. One feedback, however, is making the quizzes longer, and adding difficult questions especially concept-based one in the quiz will be more rewarding and valuable.
By Prosenjit D•
Dec 26, 2019
Horrible slides, instructor's monotonous voice, typos in exercises, and explanations are inadequate. Course is a rip off at 50 dollar a month.
By Jordan W•
Dec 17, 2019
A terrific overview of PyTorch. I was especially amazed by the lab notebooks where the author went above and beyond to plot everything in a useful way. This allowed the student to visualize everything that was going on under the hood. In each notebook, there was also multiple ways of showing how to accomplish a task whether it be coding manually or using a PyTorch function to simplify. I appreciate seeing it both ways as it really demystifies the black box of Deep Learning libraries.
By Henrik S•
Dec 10, 2019
While the subject of this course is interesting, the general quality of the course materials is sub-standard of what I am used to on Coursera. I posted a question on the forum that the staff never bothered to answer. I used to a much better quality from Coursera.
By Jeremiah J•
Feb 20, 2020
It was a LONG course, very packed with info. But, I feel like I certainly learned a lot and have a great foundation for further learning.
By lorenzo a•
Apr 3, 2020
The main reasons i gave 5 starts:
1 There is simply a lot of content in this course
2 You can tell that the explanations were thought through and that reflects in the quality of the content
3 The labs are super helpful and presented in a very understandable way
Sure the course doens't cover some topics such as recursive neural networks, but you won't be disappointed unless you are looking for a very very technical course on NNs
By Ravi P B•
May 17, 2020
A very excellent course to get introduced to PyTorch from bottom up.Also the lectures for Neural Networks and CNNs were short but really excellent and highly intuitive.These short lectures are an excellent way to learn concepts of Neural networks.Would have loved to see a week dedicated to sequence models.The instructors have really really done a fantastic job.
By Yong S•
Feb 3, 2020
Very well done course! The concepts are pretty clearly explained. Sometimes the labs have instructions that are a bit misleading but it's a very minor issue. I really enjoyed the instructor using colored blocks as a tool to explain codes!
By shanmukha y•
Apr 30, 2020
An extremely good course for anyone starting to build deep learning models. I am very satisfied at the end of this course as i was able to code models easily using pytorch. Definitely recomended!!
By Aïssatou N•
Mar 7, 2020
It was a very informative and interesting lecture. I learn a lot about the details when using PyTorch to build and train a deep neural network. I am so thankful.
By kenneth W•
May 9, 2020
Excellent course is full of great information. A bit long. Since this is part of a series, some of the information is a bit repetitive.
By Daniel K•
Nov 20, 2019
Amazing, really informative and helps a lot !!! really liked this course and would recommend this to anyone interested in Deep learning!
By Arct J Z•
Mar 25, 2020
It is freeaaakin hard if you take the whole IBM AI ENGINEERING Professional Cert in the duration of a trial period.
By Ankush K•
Apr 30, 2020
Very good course only , complete the practical assignments they are important.
As for exam the question answers should be based on practical outputs, say make a model for
this dataset or so. Paste the result for the score.
By Cristina A G•
Feb 20, 2020
One of the best courses I've taken. Everything was really easy explained, step-by-step, with nice slides and lost of explanations. It is really clear and starts from the very beginning. I'll totally recommend it!
By Mohamed E•
Mar 30, 2020
this course provides a very good and cohesive introduction to Neural Networks. I learned a lot during my journey and I recommend it for anyone interesting in the field.
By Shinhoo K•
Nov 16, 2019
Awesome! This course gives me the basic workflow for using machine learning technique in my research! The materials in the form of Jupyter lab really help!
By Bằng P C•
Feb 17, 2020
A good course for people who want to start with pytorch framework. This course start from sample problem to an complex ones help people understand easily.
By Nishant P•
May 16, 2020
A very thorough introduction to Pytorch. The course is general enough to learn other frameworks like Tensorflow and Keras as well.
By Sreena R•
May 21, 2020
Thanks a lot Mr.Joseph Santarcangelo for the wonderful sessions. I could follow all lessons. It was extremelly helpful
By Daniel J B O•
May 26, 2020
Very complete and challenging course for intermediate level in the creation and applications of neural networks
By Theodore G•
May 16, 2020
Great course packed with loads of learning. The labs helped reinforce the content of the videos. Thanks!
By konutek•
Feb 1, 2020
Excellent Course. The Instructor put a lot of work into the content. Thank you for sharing the knowledge