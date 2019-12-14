About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Deep Learning
  • Opencv
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Image Processing
  • Computer Vision
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Computer Vision

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Image Processing with OpenCV and Pillow

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Machine Learning Image Classification

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Neural Networks and Deep Learning for Image Classification

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min)

