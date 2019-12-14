Computer Vision is one of the most exciting fields in Machine Learning and AI. It has applications in many industries, such as self-driving cars, robotics, augmented reality, and much more. In this beginner-friendly course, you will understand computer vision and learn about its various applications across many industries.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Deep Learning
- Opencv
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Image Processing
- Computer Vision
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Computer Vision
In this module, we will discuss the rapidly developing field of image processing. In addition to being the first step in Computer Vision, it has broad applications ranging anywhere from making your smartphone's image look crystal clear to helping doctors cure diseases.
Image Processing with OpenCV and Pillow
Image processing enhances images or extracts useful information from the image. In this module, we will learn the basics of image processing with Python libraries OpenCV and Pillow.
Machine Learning Image Classification
In this module, you will Learn About the different Machine learning classification Methods commonly used for Computer vision, including k nearest neighbours, Logistic regression, SoftMax Regression and Support Vector Machines. Finally, you will learn about Image features.
Neural Networks and Deep Learning for Image Classification
In this module, you will learn about Neural Networks, fully connected Neural Networks, and Convolutional Neural Network (CNN). You will learn about different components such as Layers and different types of activation functions such as ReLU. You also get to know the different CNN Architecture such as ResNet and LenNet.
Reviews
- 5 stars65.69%
- 4 stars20.55%
- 3 stars6.68%
- 2 stars3.02%
- 1 star4.03%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO COMPUTER VISION AND IMAGE PROCESSING
much better use of notebooks, and good to be able to compare openCV's (free) capabilities and use Watson computer vision directly via API. Liked the classroom videos too.
There are a few issues with the labs. Please review them. Additionally it would be helpful to provide instructions in every lab for federated users.
I enjoyed the course. I had problems with the last lab with error messages cause by the updates but the forum was helpful in figuring things out.
The course is well designed. The only issue I have witnessed was during running LAB in Jupyter Notebook, I hope it will be fixed soon.
