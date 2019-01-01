Aije Egwaikhide is a Data Scientist at IBM who holds a degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Manitoba and a Post-grad in Business Analytics from St. Lawrence College, Kingston. She is currently pursuing her Masters's in Management Analytics at Queens University. She is a current employee of IBM where she started as a Junior Data Scientist at the Global Business Services (GBS) in 2018. Her main role was making meaning out of data for their Oil and Gas clients through basic statistics and advanced Machine Learning algorithms. The highlight of her time in GBS was creating a customized end-to-end Machine learning and Statistics solution on optimizing operations in the Oil and Gas wells. She is part of the IBM Developer Skills Network group where she brings her real-world experience to the courses she creates. Aije uses her voice through social media to empower young women and directly/indirectly mentoring them on career paths in the STEM field.