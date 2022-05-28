About this Course

15,307 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Definition, history, fundamentals and applications of machine learning

    Identify opportunities to leverage machine learning in your career

Skills you will gain

  • Deep Learning
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Machine Learning
  • Reinforcement Learning
  • Machine Learning Model Lifecycle
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Machine Learning for Everyone

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Machine Learning Topics

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

(Optional Honors) Final Project

3 hours to complete
1 reading

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder