This course is for professionals who have heard the buzz around machine learning and want to apply machine learning to data analysis and automation. Whether finance, medicine, engineering, business or other domains, this course will introduce you to problem definition and data preparation in a machine learning project.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Machine Learning Applications
This week, you will learn about what machine learning (ML) actually is, contrast different problem scenarios, and explore some common misconceptions about ML. You will apply this knowledge by identifying different components essential to a machine learning business solution.
Machine Learning in the Real World
This week, you will learn how to translate a business need into a machine learning problem. We'll walk through some applied examples so you can get a feel for what makes a well-defined question for your QuAM. Narrowing down your question and making sure you have the data necessary to learn is critical to ML success!
Learning Data
This week is all about data. You will learn about data acquisition and understand the various sources of training data. We'll talk about how much data you need and what pitfalls might arise, including ethical issues.
Machine Learning Projects
This week you will learn about the Machine Learning Process Lifecycle (MLPL). After understanding the definitions and components of the MLPL you will analyze the application of the MLPL on a case study.
The lectures are very clear and easy to follow. More importantly, it gives me a big picture of how Machine Learning can be applied to the real-world business.
An excellent introduction to the fascinating world of machine learning and its endless applications. Loved the emphasis on the evaluation of the business prospect of ML as well.
Really a useful course for starters to know about basic terminology and concepts in ML which are more realistic to real-world problems.
I enjoyed this course. It was a good refresher but I believe that it is also good for people that want to understand this Machine Learning hype...
About the Machine Learning: Algorithms in the Real World Specialization
This specialization is for professionals who have heard the buzz around machine learning and want to apply machine learning to data analysis and automation. Whether finance, medicine, engineering, business or other domains, this specialization will set you up to define, train, and maintain a successful machine learning application.
